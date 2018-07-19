New Line Cinema brought the horror to San Diego Comic-Con last night with their second annual ScareDiego event. They promised some surprises ahead of the horror showcase and they didn't disappoint in that respect. One of the big surprises that generated some buzz coming out of the showcase was the upcoming horror movie The Curse of La Llorona, which was originally titled The Children. A good deal of footage was shown at the event and it looks like this could be one for horror fans to have on their radar in 2019.

The movie comes from director Michael Chaves with a script written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. Chaves was on hand with producer James Wan, architect of The Conjuring universe, as well as stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, and Patricia Velasquez. The movie is based on real-life Latin folklore which, based on the movie's synopsis, sounds utterly horrifying. Here's the first chunk of The Curse of La Llorona synopsis, which details the legend of "The Weeping Woman."

"La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed. La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious...and her methods more terrifying."

Raymond Cruz said at the Comic-Con event that, "We were scared sh*tless with La Llorona. Now we can share that with you." He and Patricia Velasquez grew up in the culture where this myth existed. Several scenes from the movie were shown to the crowd, which were reportedly loaded with jump scares that we've come to expect from James Wan's work. They also included practical monsters and children being terrorized by La Llorona. In one clip, a child was almost drowned. The second half of the movie's official synopsis details a bit more of what we can expect from the narrative.

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night, and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona's deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide. Beware of her chilling wail...she will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom. Because there is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul. And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona."

Lastly, a teaser, which is pretty much just a motion poster, has made its way online. This movie isn't connected to The Conjuring universe but, based on what we're hearing, it sounds no less compelling. The Curse of La Llorona is set to arrive in theaters on April 19, 2019. The synopsis and motion poster, which you can check out for yourself below, comes to us courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.