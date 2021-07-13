Netflix has opted to cancel Cursed after just one season. The fantasy series, which was headlined by Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Love, Simon) was released last summer and promised a new take on the age-old Arthurian legend. But the new take didn't generate enough buzz to garner a large enough audience that would justify a continuation. As a result, the streaming service has quietly axed the show.

According to multiple reports, Cursed season 2 is not in the cards. While Netflix has been known to save certain shows from cancelation, their shows don't move elsewhere. So this is firmly a one-and-done situation. The cast has been released from any contractual obligations and are now free to pursue other opportunities. No specific reason for the cancellation was provided. Though it likely came down to the audience it brought in relative to what it cost to produce.

Netflix is often not forthcoming in terms of the audience for its original shows and movies. From time to time, the company will reveal numbers when a movie or show has done well. But for everything that exists below that top line, it's somewhat mysterious. What we can say for sure is that Cursed was not necessarily a critical darling. It currently holds a 67 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with a poor 53 percent audience rating. That undoubtedly could have factored into the decision as well.

The series was based on the book of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. Wheeler, known for his work on Puss In Boots and The Cape, also served as writer and showrunner of the series. Miller, the creator of 300 and Sin City, executive produced with Wheeler. Zetna Fuentes (Ray Donovan, Jessica Jones) directed the first two episodes. The first and only season consisted of ten episodes in total. The cast also included Devon Terrell (Barry), Gustaf Skarsgard (Westworld), Daniel Sharman (Fear the Walking Dead), Peter Mullan (Ozark), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The State), Sebastian Armesto (Broadchurch), Emily Coates (Flack), Catherine Walker (The Delinquent Season) and Billy Jenkins (The Crown).

Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend and is told through the eyes of Nimue. The teenage heroine has a mysterious gift and is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. Following her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. During her journey, Nimue becomes a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

King Arthur is a tale Hollywood opts to revisit every few years or so in the hopes of kick-starting a franchise. Recent examples include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Kid Who Would Be King. Neither of those movies managed to capture a big audience at the box office, though The Kid Who Would Be King was well-liked critically. Now, Cursed joins that growing list of adaptations. This news comes to us via Deadline.