Cursed Films will return for season 2 on Shudder. The horror-centric streaming service has confirmed that the hit docuseries will be returning for a sophomore run. The series explores the facts and legends around iconic movies and franchises whose casts and crews have been afflicted with misfortune and tragedy. The second season is already in production.

Season 1 debuted in April and currently ranks as the second most-watched original series produced for Shudder behind the Creepshow revival. It is also the most-watched documentary premiere on the service. Shudder previously earned rave reviews for its documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. Cursed Films is written, directed and executive produced by Jay Cheel (How to Build a Time Machine) Cheel had this to say.

"Filming season one of Cursed Films was an amazing experience, so I'm thrilled to have the chance to interview a new group of talented filmmakers and film critics while exploring the stories behind five more legendarily ill-fated film productions. This time around we'll be heading outside of North America for a few episodes, which will not only widen the scope of the series but offer an exciting collection of stories connected to a diverse group of movies."

The show's first season tackled The Omen, Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie. Season 2 will be looking at a new lineup of movies, which are set to be announced at a later date. Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager, had this to say about it.

"Season one of Cursed Films captivated audiences with its thoughtful but unflinching exploration of the often tragic events surrounding some of history's most notorious productions, becoming an instant hit for us and earning rave reviews from both critics and viewers. Since its debut, the number one question we've been asked is: Will there be more, and how soon? We're delighted to say that we're partnering with Jay once again for a second season of Cursed Films that will be even bigger and better than the first."

In the increasingly crowded streaming landscape, Shudder has succeeded by focusing on a very specific market; horror fans. The service curates a revolving list of genre movies and TV shows, in addition to acquiring and producing a growing list of exclusive titles. The service also plays host to The Last Drive-In, hosted by horror legend Joe Bob Briggs. The series was recently renewed for a third season as well. Shudder costs $5.99 per month or $56.99 annually.

Cursed Films season 1 features Linda Blair (The Exorcist), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th franchise), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), Mitch Horowitz (As a Man Thinketh), Ryan Turek (VP of Development at Blumhouse Pictures), Richard Donner (The Omen) and Gary Sherman (Poltergeist III). For those without a Shudder subscription who would like to check out the series, it is coming to digital, Blu-ray and DVD on August 18. Cursed Films season 1 is available on the Shudder streaming app now.