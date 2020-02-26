Sometimes, what goes on behind the scenes of some of our favorite horror movies are much more terrifying than what winds up on the screen. That point is really driven home in the upcoming Shudder series Cursed Films, which explores the tragic and strange coincidences during the productions of many classic movies. Ahead of the launch of the documentary series in April, Shudder has gone ahead and unveiled a trailer for Cursed Films, and it does a fine job at letting us know what we can expect to see from the series. You can take a look at it below.

As seen in the trailer, multiple horror titles will be showcased for their supposed curses in Cursed Films. That of course includes the Tobe Hooper horror movie Poltergeist, which is famous for an alleged curse which took the lives of several major cast members. Sadly, that includes the horrific deaths of child actress Heather O'Rourke and 22-year-old star Dominique Dunne. As Poltergeist has long been a prime example of a movie many people believe to be cursed, the "Poltergeist Curse" has been touched on many times in television previously, which includes getting its own edition of E! True Hollywood Story.

Of course, Poltergeist is one of many movies labeled as cursed with a production surrounded by unfortunate events. That's why the series will also dive into The Exorcist, The Omen, The Crow, and The Twilight Zone: The Movie. The episode featuring The Exorcist will kick off the series when it debuts on Shudder on Apirl 2, followed by the Poltergeist and Omen episodes dropping on April 9. The final two shows, highlighting The Crow and the Twilight Zone movie, will then begin streaming on April 16. Additionally, the Poltergeist and Omen episodes will also be screening at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas in March.

Several familiar genre stars will also be appearing in the series, which you might have noticed if you checked out the official trailer. This includes the popular Jason Voorhees actor Kane Hodder, The Exorcist star Linda Blair, The Hills Have Eyes actor Michael Berryman, The Toxic Avenger director Lloyd Kaufman, The Omen director Richard Donner, Poltergeist III director Gary Sherman, and Blumhouse VP of Feature Film Development Ryan Turek. Genre historians will be speaking about the cursed movies as well, and it will be entertaining to see these stories regaled from people on both sides of the production.

Cursed Films will debut on Shudder starting on April 2. Along with the official trailer, Shudder has also released a pretty slick poster for the series as well, courtesy of artist Matt Ryan Tobin. Who knows how many people will definitely be convinced that these curses are real once they watch the series, but in any case, it definitely looks very interesting. The Cursed Films trailer shown above comes to us from Shudder on YouTube.