Netflix has released the first trailer for Cursed. This is the latest big-budget fantasy series from the streaming service, which features Katherine Langford in the leading role. It serves as a take on the classic Arthurian legend, but one with a big twist. It is based on the book of the same name by Tom Wheeler (Puss in Boots) and comic book legend Frank Miller (Sin City). Now, we have our first look at what the story is going to look like when brought to life.

The Netflix original trailer opens up with a whole lot of fire and destruction, with some voice over to help explain the chaos. The narration then begins to explain the familiar tale that revolves around the famed sword which belongs to the one true king. Then we get to the twist; what if the sword were to choose a queen instead? We then see Katherine Langford wielding Excalibur, bursting out of the water with the legendary weapon in epic fashion. It is very much a teaser that leaves a lot on the table, but certainly aims to do something different with a well-trodden tale.

Katherine Langford previously teamed with Netflix on the hit series 13 Reasons Why. Langford has very much been a star on the rise in recent years, with roles in movies such as Love, Simon and Knives Out as well. The cast also includes Daniel Sharman (Teen Wolf), Matt Stokoe (Jamestown), Lily Newmark (Sex Education), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Bad Mothers), Emily Coates (Ladhood), Billy Jenkins (Four Kids and It), Bella Dayne (Troy: Fall of a City) and Peter Mullan (Ozark). Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller personally adapted the book and serve as executive producers on the series alongside Leila Gerstein.

Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend. It centers on Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful yet tragic Lady of the Lake. Following the death of her mother, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary. Together, they set off on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Throughout her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

The legend of King Arthur has been retold many times on both the big and small screen. Hollywood, in recent years, has attempted to revive the tale for modern audiences, most notably with Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which proved to be a huge bomb at the box office. More recently, Joe Cornish gave it a shot with The Kid Who Would Be King, which was well-liked but also failed to deliver at the box office. Cursed season 1 will consist of ten episodes and is set to debut on July 17 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.