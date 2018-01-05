Screen Media Films has released the first trailer and poster for Curvature, which puts an interesting twist on the time travel genre. The thriller stars Lyndsy Fonseca as a scientist, who must break into a top-secret facility in order to travel back in time and prevent a murder after receiving a mysterious phone call from herself. While we won't know for sure until next month when it hits theaters, this movie could be one of the first sleeper hits of 2018.

The film had its world premiere at the Shriekfest Film Festival in October, where it won Best Sci-Fi Feature, followed by a screening at the Stiges Film Festival. Screen Media Films has slated the film for release on February 23, 2018, in limited release and through on demand formats. While late February doesn't often produce box office blockbusters, there are four high-profile movies opening in wide release that weekend. Paramount's Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman, Warner Bros.' Game Night starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, The Weinstein Company's The War With Grandpa starring Robert De Niro and Orion Pictures' Every Day, starring Maria Bello.

Lyndsy Fonseca leads a cast that also includes Linda Hamilton as Florence, who tries to help Lyndsy Fonseca's Helen through this arduous journey, Glenn Morshower as Tomas, who, along with Alex Lanipekun's Kraviz, try to find Helen to see how much she knows about the work of her late husband, played by Noah Bean. The trailer ultimately reveals that there is actually another Helen from the future, with the present-day Helen trying to find her future self and figure out why she sent herself back in time. Given its limited release, Curvature will not likely make any huge waves at the box office, but it very well could find an audience on VOD formats and become a cult classic.

Diego Hallivis directs this time travel thriller, from a script by Brian DeLeeuw. Diego Hallivis also produces alongside Julio Hallivis, with Anne Clements, Phil Haus and Jon D. Wagner serving as executive producers. Diego Hallivis previously directed the 2011 action thriller Game Time with Rocco Rozzotti, which starred Phil Haus, Noelle Mihalinec, Jason Hurt and Antoine Harris. He has also directed a number of short films and is producing the upcoming thriller entitled Hell Is Where the Home Is, starring Faruiza Balk, slated for release later this year. Brian DeLeeuw made his screenwriting debut with the 2015 film Some Kind of Hate, and he also wrote the upcoming Paradise Hills, starring Emma Roberts.

While this new trailer for Curvature doesn't offer any indication as to what the title may mean, the poster features Helen standing in front of the time travel device, which you can check out below. It remains to be seen if any more footage from Curvature will be released between now and the February 23 release date, but hopefully we'll find out more details about this movie soon. In the meantime, take a look at the trailer, courtesy of Screen Media Films YouTube, along with the poster below.