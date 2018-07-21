The first trailer for Cut Throat City has landed. This is the latest from RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan member turned director. He was on hand at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the trailer to a big crowd and it marks a major departure from his previous directorial efforts. This looks like a gritty crime drama through and through without an ounce of tongue-in-cheek or martial arts to be found.

The cast for the movie includes Shameik Moore, Wesley Snipes, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson, Kat Graham, and Tyron Woodley, who were all on hand and on stage with RZA to introduce the footage at SDCC. T.I. and Terrence Howard are also part of the ensemble but they couldn't make the trip to San Diego for the event. As for the trailer, it's lean, but showcases a group of men who are trying to turn the disaster of Hurricane Katrina into an opportunity for themselves, as life has proven to be difficult for them in the aftermath.

Cut Throat City is the story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, no jobs, and no help from FEMA. Reluctantly turning to a local gangster for work, the friends are hired to pull off a daring heist in the heart of the city. But the job goes bad and they find themselves on the run, hunted by two idealistic detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks the friends stole the heist money. With their only way out to buy their way back, the friends decide to get what they need by turning the tables on the casinos that have taken from their city for years, by doing a little taking of their own.

This, both in terms of tone and genre, is clearly a major change of pace for RZA. His debut feature, The Man with the Iron Fists, as a love letter to martial arts movies, something that the musician and filmmaker discussed his love for during his Comic-Con appearance. However, this, at least at first glance, doesn't look like something that came from the same director. It's got a completely different feel, even beyond the dramatic genre change. But it still clearly represents RZA's perspective. His most recent movie was 2017's Loves Beats Rhymes. RZA already has his next movie lined up as well with Blood Brothers, which is currently filming.

The project is produced by Elliott Michael Smith and Sean Lydiard of Rumble Riot Pictures, Michael Mendelsohn of Patriot Pictures, William Clevinger, Kyle Tekiela, Sean Lydiard, and RZA. Jim Steele, Roger Goff, and Natalie Perrotta are executive producers along with XYZ Films, who are also in charge of international sales. There is no release date set at this time, but it's due for release in 2019. Be sure to check out the first Cut Throat City trailer, courtesy of the Well Go USA Entertainment YouTube channel, for yourself below.