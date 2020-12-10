Keanu Reeves has been announced as a presenter for The Game Awards this week to help celebrate an "incredible year for video games." The event, which will be streamed live online for gamers to watch, is scheduled to go down on the evening of Dec. 10. That also just so happens to be the release date for the long-awaited video game Cyberpunk 2077, which features Keanu Reeves prominently as a character, making the timing of the actor's appearance at The Game Awards that much more perfect.

It hasn't been revealed exactly which award Reeves will be presenting at the event. As Cyberpunk 2077 is just coming out, it's not up for any of the awards, but we can presume it will be mentioned. Several other celebrity guests will also be appearing to present at The Game Awards, including Jonah Hill, Christoph Waltz, Rosa Salazar, the Duffer Brothers, the Russo Brothers, Joel McHale, and Pepe the Spicy Prawn from The Muppets. Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder, Green Day, and Chvrches will also appear to provide live musical performances.

In Cyberpunk 2077, Reeves lends his voice and likeness to Johnny Silverhand, a main character whose dialogue is second only to that of the player character. Developed by CD Projekt Red, the videogame is a story-heavy RPG that follows a mercenary in a futuristic open world. "I can't tell you too much about what the ultimate thing is, but the character I play is a rebel, and he's a cool character," Reeves said of Johnny Silverhand in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year.

Nominees for each award can be viewed now on the official website. The titles up for the biggest honor, Game of the Year, include Doom Eternal (ID Software/Bethesda); Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix); Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE); Hades (Supergiant Games); Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo); and The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE).

Other awards to be given at the event include Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, Games for Impact, Best Ongoing, Best Indie, Best Mobile Game, Best Community Support, Best VR/AR, Best Multiplayer, Best Role Playing, Best Action/Adventure, Best Fighting, Best Family, Best Sim/Strategy, and many more. Winners will be decided by votes given by gamers on the official website.

The Game Awards will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Dec. 10. Along with the award winner reveals, it's likely that the show will also include many major announcements for the video game world. You can also pick up the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 with Keanu Reeves on Dec. 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions coming in 2021. To learn more about the event or to vote for your favorite titles to win, you can visit the official website for The Game Awards. This news comes to us from The Game Awards on Twitter.