Cyberpunk 2077 features an incredibly NSFW nude character glitch. The long-awaited game is finally available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC, where the glitch is viewable. So far, the game has been a pretty big hit with critics, though many have complained that it spends more time in the past, as opposed to the future that it had promised in the marketing leading up to the release.

Players in Australia started to play Cyberpunk 2077 first and one player noticed that his female character's breasts were clearly visible. It looks like holes were cut out of the shirt to let the character's chest breathe, which is rather weird. Another player posted a short video of his male character, which has its genitals out. If that wasn't enough, there are clearly mechanics in play, which allow players to see said genitals move when their character moves, like running or jumping. This nude glitch is starting to give Cyberpunk 2077 a lot of extra attention.

Cyberpunk 2077 clearly already has some NSFW elements. For instance, players are allowed to customize the size and other elements of the character's genitals. However, you're not supposed to see them out in the open like that during gameplay. The character editor is clearly over the top to match the intensity of the gameplay, but nude players aren't exactly allowed on some of these platforms without some clear warnings. It's unclear if the development team is working on a patch to get rid of the breasts and male genitals at this time.

Cyberpunk 2077 allows for intense editing of characters, along with pretty graphic sexual scenes that are a bit more detailed when compared to games like GTA V. Whatever the case may be, nobody seems to be too bothered by the nude glitch. Most players are finding it pretty hilarious to be running around with their character's genitals hanging out and are having even more fun sharing videos and images on social media, where the game is gaining a whole new level of fame for the nude glitch.

It's also unclear what has caused the Cyberpunk 2077 nude character glitch, though CD Projekt Red might want to get a jump on it before these images and videos start to take over the release date celebrations. Keanu Reeves lends his likeness and voice to the game, and he has been announced as a presenter for The Game Awards today to help celebrate an incredible year for video games and the release of Cyberpunk 2077. While the nude glitch will be taking up a lot of attention today, it will all fade in time. Plus, it's entirely possible that the nude glitch may have been done on purpose to generate even more publicity for the long-awaited game, though that has not been officially proven. You can head over to Reddit to see an example of a very NSFW image from Cyberpunk 2077.