It sounds like the Cyborg movie is still happening, and it sounds like it's going to be an origin story. A Cyborg movie was initially brought up when Warner Bros. announced their initial, ambitious slate of DC movies, long before even Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice arrived in theaters. A lot has changed since then and the DC Films division of Warner Bros. is in the middle of a big shake-up. Despite that, Justice League star Joe Morton says the Cyborg solo movie is still a go.

The actor plays the father of Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) in both Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. During a recent interview, he was asked about the Cyborg movie and, at least as far as he knows, it's still happening. Not only that, but he provided some story details. Here's what he had to say about it.

"From what I understand, there will be a Cyborg movie. It will be about him and I, and about the family that he came from, how he becomes the Cyborg, et cetera, But from whence he came, as well....I think it's very exciting I think it's exciting because there aren't that many, if any, black superheroes, and in his case in particular, because there is no alias, because there is nothing for him to hide behind, and that he has to be who he is all the time. I think it's a great kind of allegory for what it means to be black in this country."

The future slate for the DC movie universe is very uncertain right now. Warner Bros. has been developing near countless projects, with Cyborg among them. However, given the disappointment of Justice League, both critically and at the box office, the future of the Cyborg movie seemed to be in doubt. Joe Morton isn't perhaps the authority on the future of DC, but he seems confident. He also expressed how much fun he had working with both Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon on Justice League and seems eager to return.

"To sort of be around Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon, to watch the work that they do and to work with the other actors, other characters, it was just a lot of fun. It was also a stark contrast to what I was doing at the time that I started, because it was kind of the end of Scandal, and then I went off-Broadway to do a play (called Turn Me Loose) about Dick Gregory, which was very real and down to earth. So to jump literally across the Atlantic Ocean and go into a DC comic book was just kind of a head spinner, but it was a lot of fun."

Assuming this Cyborg movie is still happening, it's difficult to say when it will begin shooting. Shazam and Suicide Squad 2 are both filming this year, and projects like The Batman, Nightwing, Wonder Woman 2 and Flashpoint seem to be more of a priority currently. Entertainment Tonight, who spoke with Joe Morton, note that the actor signed a three-picture deal with the studio, which includes the Cyborg solo movie. So we can't cross this one off just yet, DC fans.