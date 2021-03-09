Cyborg returns in a new teaser and poster for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ahead of the four-hour movie's release on HBO Max later this month, character specific teasers have been released showcasing each member of the titular team of superheroes. Following the other members of the team, Ray Fisher is back as Vic Stone in a new Cyborg-centric teaser video which was tweeted by the movie's official Twitter account. You can watch it below.

"I'm not broken, and I'm not alone," Victor Stone says after taking off into the clouds to join the others.

Over the past several days, other character teasers have been released for Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Each of the superheroes were also given updated character posters, and the new poster for Fisher as Cyborg has also been released.

Other characters who will appear in the Snyder Cut include Amy Adams as Lois Lane, J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter, and Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth. Some of the supervillains that will appear include Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ray Porter as Darkseid, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf. A redesigned version of the Joker will also be featured with Jared Leto reprising his role from Suicide Squad.

Ahead of the movie's release, Zack Snyder's Justice League was inadvertently leaked on HBO Max. Some users who were trying to watch Tom & Jerry were shown the first hour or so of the Snyder Cut due to some kind of glitch in the system. The leak occurred ten days before the movie officially premieres on the streaming service. Before HBO Max patched the leak, several users were able to take photos of themselves watching Justice League although the title on the screen still showed Tom & Jerry when the movie was paused.

Set after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Snyder Cut picks up with Batman and Wonder Woman recruiting The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg to form the Justice League and protect the world from Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons. Snyder has also revealed that the movie will end with a major cliffhanger, as the original plan was for the story to launch a movie trilogy. Although there were some limited reshoots, the Snyder Cut primarily adheres to Snyder's original vision.

Joss Whedon infamously took over the production of Justice League before it was released, heavily altering the final cut with his own reshoots and rewrites. Fans have heavily criticized this decision ever since, creating a popular campaign on social media to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Although it cost Warner Bros. around $70 million to have Snyder finally complete his version of the movie, the campaign was clearly a big success as we're now just days away from the official premiere.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will launch on March 18 on HBO Max. The new teaser and character poster of Ray Fisher as Cyborg was posted by Zack Snyder's Justice League on Twitter.