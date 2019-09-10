D-Day is coming. From director Nick Lyon comes a new war drama starring MMA legends Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell along with Karate Kid and Cobra Kai icon Martin Kove. Today, we have an exclusive look at the movie before it hits this Friday on September 13th.

Some people called it a suicide, but for the Rangers of the 2nd Battalion, that's another word for mission. When an elite group of American soldiers are ordered to take out a series of German machine gun nests, they find themselves blindly venturing into hostile territory. Outnumbered and outgunned they must risk life and limb as they cross treacherous terrain, never knowing where the enemy might be hiding.

From D-Day, our exclusive clip features second-generation movie stars Weston Cage Coppola and Jesse Kove, as they deliver an action packed look at the day that went down in infamy on June 6, 1944. Also featured in the clip is Hollywood legend Martin Kove in a somewhat humorous encounter.

Playing Lieutenant Colonel James Earl Rudder, Weston Cage Coppola is the son of acting legend Nicolas Coppola. He has previously appeared alongside his dad in such seminal works as 2005's Lord of War, 2011's Drive Angry and 2013's Joe. He is also the former lead singer of the black metal band Eyes Of Noctum and part of the Coppola filmmaking family that includes Francis Ford Coppola and Talia Shire.

Jesse Kove stars as First SGT Lommell. He is the son of Martin Kove, whom he stars alongside in this exclusive clip. Though, the pair are not playing father and son on screen. He got his start on the big screen in the 2009 action thriller Ballistica and has been making a name for himself ever since. He has also appeared in the 2010 action thriller Bare Knuckles and has more recently appeared in Axe Giant: The Wrath of Paul Bunyan and As Night Comes. His most recent film was Psycho Stripper.

Director Nick Lyon has been working in Hollywood for nearly two decades, kicking off his film career with the thriller I Love You, Baby in 2000. Since then he has racked up over 26 directing credits, including the movies Rise of the Zombies, Hercules Reborn and Isle of the Dead. D-Day is one of his most ambitious works to date.

So prepare for D-Day. This fall, when an elite group of Army Rangers is ordered to take out a series of German machine gun nests, they find themselves blindly venturing into hostile territory. You can also check out the poster for the movie director from The Asylum.