Spike Lee is back and his latest movie is coming to Netflix soon. The filmmaker has revealed that Da 5 Bloods, which features Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in the lead role, is set to hit the streaming service on June 12. Additionally, Lee has revealed the movie's stylish first poster, which was shared by the Oscar-winner on Twitter. Lee shared the poster with the following caption.

"Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE,Spike."

The movie was picked up by Netflix last year after Spike Lee shopped it around to various studios. It serves as Lee's follow-up to 2018's BlacKkKlansman, which was a big hit, earning $93 million at the box office, in addition to garnering six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Lee won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. That made Da 5 Bloods an automatically hot project, with Netflix managing to close the deal.

Aside from Chadwick Boseman, the cast also includes Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Paul Walter Hauser, Jonathan Majors, Jean Reno and Giancarlo Esposito. The story is said to center on four African American veterans who head back to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader, in addition to buried treasure. The group must battle both man and nature while also being confronted by the lasting effects of the Vietnam War. Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin and Jon Kilik serve as producers alongside Spike Lee.

This is a project that Spike Lee has had in development for some time, but couldn't manage to get it made. The success of BlacKkKlansman finally made it possible. Lee co-wrote the screenplay with Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo and Kevin Wilmott. Lee and Wilmott previously collaborated on the screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. This also marks the fourth collaboration between Lee and Netflix. The filmmaker previously wrote and directed the series She's Gotta Have It, and directed the one-man show Rodney King. Lee also serves as a producer on the sci-fi movie See You Yesterday, which was released last year and was met with a great deal of critical acclaim.

For Netflix, this comes at a time when movie theaters remain closed, likely at least until July, which has seen their business flourish. It also could mean big things for awards season, as the Academy has amended the rules this year to allow for movies that debut via streaming to be eligible for Oscars. Typically, movies have to have a theatrical release, at the very least in Los Angeles for a week, to qualify for the Academy Awards. With any luck, we should be getting a trailer for Da 5 Bloods sooner rather than later. Be sure to check out the poster from Spike Lee's Twitter for yourself.