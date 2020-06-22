Spike Lee's ambitious new movie, Da 5 Bloods, has come at a time of a great impact, and has been met with critical acclaim. Featuring an all-star cast, it has now emerged that Da 5 Bloods was almost led by even bigger names, with actor and previous Lee collaborator, Giancarlo Esposito revealing that he had originally been set to star in the movie, alongside none other than Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington, and Washington's real-life son, John David Washington.

"It was me and Samuel L. Jackson and Denzel Washington, and Denzel's son. I just love and adore Spike Lee, and the messages that he created in his films that are so powerful and strong, and also because the cast he was talking to at that time. But it didn't work out for any of us because the shoot got pushed, and Spike was wanting everyone to be there the whole time overseas when he shot it, and I was still shooting Better Call Saul, and was juggling that with Godfather of Harlem, so it didn't work out. It was so hard for me not to be able to do that film."

Despite Da 5 Bloods amassing an impressive cast, and with the performances being universally praised, particularly that of Delroy Lindo, there are sure to be many who can't help but feel a twinge of disappointment at not seeing Spike Lee direct Jackson and the Washington father and son team in Da 5 Bloods. The combination of these powerhouse actors would have likely resulted in a lot more hype for the movie, and along with the Vietnam war-based storyline and direction of Spike Lee, would no doubt have led to much love come awards season.

All of the actors, including Giancarlo Esposito, have worked with Lee before, with Jackson having appeared in the likes of Do The Right Thing and Jungle Fever, Denzel Washington having starred in such Lee directed movies as Mo' Better Blues and Malcolm X, and John David Washington having starred in 2018's BlacKkKlansman. Esposito meanwhile has starred in several movies under Spike Lee's masterful direction including Do The Right Thing, School Daze, Malcolm X, and Mo' Better Blues.

Da 5 Bloods is the newest venture from Academy Award Winner Spike Lee, who also produced the movie alongside Jon Kilik, Beatriz Levin, and Lloyd Levin. The story follows four African-American Vets, Paul, Otis, Eddie, and Melvin, who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son, battle forces of Man and Nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Da 5 Bloods stars Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno, Veronica Ngo, and Chadwick Boseman. Da 5 Bloods is now available to watch on Netflix. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.