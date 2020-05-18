Netflix has released the first trailer for Da 5 Bloods. This is the latest from Oscar-winner Spike Lee and serves as his follow-up to BlacKkKlansman. That instantly makes it a high-profile release and, in a summer very short on big movies, given the current situation, this carries with it a lot of weight. Couple that with the fact that Lee is taking on the Vietnam war with a cast led by Chadwick Boseman and this becomes a possible must-see.

The trailer kicks off by showing us a group of old soldiers returning to Vietnam many years after the war. They then discuss an old comrade of theirs, played by Chadwick Boseman, as the meat of the plot makes itself known. A massive amount of gold was buried out there for them to come and find, which is why they have returned. Spike Lee splices in lots of actual footage from the Vietnam War, as well as other archival footage, alongside flashback sequences to the war and the group in modern day. It looks like a rather unique look at a violent part of history.

Spike Lee, in addition to directing, co-wrote the screenplay alongside Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo and Kevin Willmott. Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Jon Kilik serve as producers alongside Lee. The cast also includes Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Paakkonen, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Van Veronica Ngo and Jean Reno. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Lee had this to say about the movie and his approach.

"We've always believed in this country. That is why we fought for this country, even knowing we were slaves, in the Civil War. That is the reason why I show Milton Olive III, 18 years old, the first African American to be awarded the Purple Heart in Vietnam. That's why I show Crispus Attucks, the first American, not just a black person, the first American to die for the United States in the American Revolutionary War at The Boston Massacre. That's why when Agent Orange [Donald Trump] talks about, 'If you don't like America you can leave...' F*** that! [laughs]. We built this motherf*****!"

Da 5 Bloods tells the story of four African American Vets, Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.), who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman). They're also there with the promise of finding buried treasure. The group, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle both Man and Nature while being confronted by the lasting effects of The Vietnam War.

Given the ongoing closure of most movie theaters in the U.S., this is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the summer. That makes it all the more beneficial for Netflix since they locked down Spike Lee for his follow-up to BlacKkKlansman after it was shopped around to other studios last year. Da 5 Bloods is set to arrive on June 12 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.