Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery posted some fan art of himself as Wolverine on social media, only to delete it soon after. The actor's name has been rumored to be in the running to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the next big screen Wolverine for a few years now. Disney acquired the rights to the Marvel Fox properties back in 2019, and fans have been wondering how Marvel Studios is going to integrate their new roster of characters into the MCU.

BossLogic shared some artwork of what Dacre Montgomery could look like as the MCU's Wolverine back in 2018, which got a lot of fans thinking. The actor's intense performance on Stranger Things had a lot of people convinced that he could be the right man for the job, which is a pretty big feat considering that some fans are still holding out on Hugh Jackman to return. Whatever the case may be, Montgomery shared BossLogic's art of him as Wolverine over the weekend on his Instagram Story and quickly deleted it.

Obviously, MCU fans are wondering if the Dacre Montgomery was teasing something big when he shared the Wolverine image. As of this writing, the 25-year old actor has not commented on the post, or why he shared it to begin with. Marvel Studios has a reputation for having actors and actresses delete social media posts that could potentially spoil a big news announcement. Just recently, Jaime Foxx confirmed he was returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3, only to delete it less than 24 hours later.

It's entirely possible that Dacre Montgomery shared the image to his 6.5 million followers to drum up some hype and publicity. Whatever the case may be, the Stranger Things actor got a lot of people talking about him taking on the Wolverine role again. Hugh Jackman has confirmed numerous times over the years that he is finished with the role. "Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to," he said recently. He continued, "It's kind of like, you're on your way home, and your friend rings you and goes, 'Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?' And you say, 'Sounds good but... no.' They're fine with someone else."

As for whether or not Dacre Montgomery is the MCU's next Wolverine in a new X-Men movie, that has not been confirmed at this time. It's also unclear if the actor will be returning to Stranger Things for season 4. Montgomery also recently shared an image of him on the set of the hit Netflix show, though we're not sure if it was a throwback or from season 4. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what the future holds. You can check out a screenshot of the deleted Instagram story above, thanks to the Marvel and DC 85 Instagram account.