Yet another pro wrestling star has left us too soon as former WCW and TNA star Daffney Unger has suddenly passed away. Daffney, whose real name was Shannon Claire Spruill, had recently posted a disturbing video to her personal social media page, prompting those close to her to grow concerned for her wellbeing. TMZ now reports that Daffney has been found dead at the age of 46, as confirmed by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office, but no cause of death was revealed.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger," said pro wrestler Lexie Fyfe, a very close friend of Daffney. "We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

Late on Wednesday night, Daffney went live on Instagram where she appeared to be very distressed and in a suicidal state. In the video, she asked, "Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?" At another point in the clip, she is quoted as saying, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

Fyfe told TMZ that Daffney had been battling mental health issues in recent weeks. She also says that the police initially had trouble finding Daffney after the video was posted, as the wrestler had apparently just moved into a new apartment four days prior to her passing. Police have not yet revealed any details about how Daffney was found or a possible cause of death.

After Daffney posted the Instagram Live video, pro wrestling legend Mick Foley took to Twitter to ask for help. In the message, he wrote, "If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She's in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail."

Following the news of Daffney's death, Foley tweeted, "I'm so very sorry to learn of Daffney's passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney If you're hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255."

"It's terrible & heartbreaking to hear the news about Daffney's passing. My thoughts & prayers go out to her family & closest friends right now," added Matt Hardy in another tweet.

Daffney had competed under various monikers during her career in pro wrestling, though she is best known under the name of Daffney Unger. She launched her career in pro wrestling by joining World Championship Wrestling in 1999 where she debuted as the character Daffney, depicted as a mentally deranged woman based on Juliette Lewis's character in Natural Born Killers as well as the DC supervillain Harley Quinn. She was known to fans for frequently changing her hair color and shrieking with a high-pitched scream.

During her run in WCW, Daffney wrestled Miss Elizabeth in the latter's first pro wrestling match ever. She later competed alongside Crowbar in intergender tag team matches before later pinning him in a singles match to win the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship. After WCW folded, Daffney performed in various independent promotions, which includes a run in Total Nonstop Action between 2008-2011. Her final appearance was for Ring of Honor in 2018 when she congratulated Sumie Sakai for winning the Women of Honor Championship.

Our thoughts are with Daffney's family and friends at this dark time. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, visit the website for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for anonymous live chat or call 1-800-273-8255. This news comes to us from TMZ.