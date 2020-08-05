We've got some very sad news is coming in as Daisy Coleman, subject of the Netflix documentary Audrie and Daisy, has reportedly committed suicide. Released in 2016, the documentary focused on the rape cases of Coleman and Audrie Pott with the latter also committing suicide just days after her assault. Per TMZ, Coleman's mother, Melinda, says Daisy had taken her own life on Tuesday night, though it wasn't revealed exactly how she died. As reported online, authorities had discovered Coleman's body after Melinda had called police to do a welfare check. She was just 23 years old.

"She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can't. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!" Melinda says. "She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it's just not fair. My baby girl is gone."

As told in Audrie & Daisy, Coleman was only 14 years old when she was allegedly raped at a house party while heavily intoxicated. No one was ever charged for the assault, and the Netflix movie follows the trauma along with the hostile reactions of their own community faced by Daisy and her family in the aftermath of the event. This includes Maryville sheriff Darren White noting, "Girls have as much culpability" in these kinds of cases. SafeBAE organization with a goal of ending sexual assault among middle and high school students. The organization has since stated that they are devastated by the news, and that the world has "suffered an irreplaceable loss."

Audrie and Daisy also focused on the suicide of Audrie Pott, a 15-year-old living in Saratoga, California. As revealed by the documentary, Pott has been sexually assaulted at a party by three 16-year-old boys, further humiliated by her nude photos posted online. Eight days after the event, Pott committed suicide by hanging herself in the midst of bullying related to the photos. For the crimes, two of the three boys were sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served on weekends, while the third was given 45 consecutive days behind bars. The controversy over the light sentences led to California Governor Jerry Brown to sign to law a new bill that increases penalties and decreases privacy protections for teens convicted of sex acts on someone who is incapacitated or incapable of giving consent.

Just last year, Daisy's younger brother had also been killed in a tragic car accident. At this incredibly difficult time, we extend our condolences to Coleman's family and friends. May she rest in peace. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, you can reach out for help from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Representatives are standing by 24/7 and the service is completely free and confidential. Anyone looking to donate to the cause or find out more information about Coleman's SafeBAE organization can also do so at SafeBAE.org. This news was first reported by TMZ.