Daisy Ridley was under the impression that nobody wanted to hire her after The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters late last year. While the Star Wars sequel movies were divisive, Ridley's performances were always praised by critics, and for the most part, by the fans too. But after the final movie in the trilogy hit theaters, the phone stopped ringing for the actress, which was a good thing at first. She explains.

"It was so sad to finish Star Wars. When the film was released, I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was such a huge chapter. And, weirdly, the past few months of not having much... Obviously now it's really nice to be working, but not having much [at the time] I feel like I processed the last five years. To be forced to slow down, it was good mentally for me because [Star Wars was] a big thing in my life."

Taking some time off of after starring in three Star Wars movies sounds like a wise decision for anybody who starred in the trilogy. So, that was a positive thing for Daisy Ridley. However, after she had time to slow down and process the last five years, she was ready to go to work again. But, again, the phone still wasn't ringing. Ridley had this to say.

"Weirdly, at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through. I was like, 'Aww! No one wants to employ me...' there were actually loads of things that I auditioned for at the beginning of the year and didn't get any of them... I had that moment of 'Oh my god!' and then just thought 'everything in its right time.'"

By the end of February and into March, things started to "pick up," according to Daisy Ridley. One of her upcoming projects is a voice role for the highly anticipated Twelve Minutes video game. In the Xbox and PC game, Ridley voices a woman living with her husband, who's stuck in a time loop. James McAvoy voices her husband in the game, where they do not have names.

In addition to Twelve Minutes, Daisy Ridley has another intriguing voice role. The interactive Oculus Quest platform title Baba Yaga also features the voice talents of Jennifer Hudson, Kate Winslet, and Glenn Close. Ridley is also lending her talents to an original Audible series, Islanders. Voice roles seems like the most ideal line of work in the entertainment industry since most of it can be done from home with a decent recording rig.

As for big screen projects, they're on the way too. "There have been awesome things," Daisy Ridley says, "and obviously no one knows when they're gonna go." The actress is referring to the current public health crisis, which is still having a major effect on the entertainment industry. "There's one thing that I'm gonna do that's super f***ing dark," Ridley states. She did not tease further, but the actress sounds pretty excited about it. The interview with Daisy Ridley was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.