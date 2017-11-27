With Star Wars: The Last Jedi set to hit theaters in just a few short weeks, the cast is starting to make the press rounds in order to promote the biggest movie of the year. Most of the time, that involves interviewers asking questions with the cast trying to answer those questions without spoiling anything about the movie. Though, every once in a while, they try to spice things up a bit. Like in this particular interview where Daisy Ridley builds a LEGO Millennium Falcon while answering questions.

The LEGO set in question is not the new version of the Millennium Falcon set, which, at 7,541 pieces, is the largest the company has ever released. Building it would be a challenge under any set of circumstances, but Daisy Ridley is trying to do so while answering personal questions. So they gave her the much smaller version. Her progress is slow, but watching her try to assemble the massive LEGO set is entertaining and charming. She also revealed that filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi was actually more stressful than her first Star Wars movie, as she felt more pressure this time around.

"You would think that my second time on Star Wars I would feel like a pro, but in fact, I actually felt much more nervous. I felt much more responsibility and more personal pressure because I knew what people had taken from it."

Even though Rey can actually pilot the Millennium Falcon, quite well we might add, in the new Star Wars movies, Daisy Ridley didn't have an easy time making progress building the LEGO version of the famed ship. She also says that, despite the fact that she's the star of the new Star Wars trilogy, her own father remains more of a Star Trek fan. It's also revealed that her favorite item of clothing is a fur coat that makes her look like Sully from Monsters Inc. which she calls her "pimp jacket." Maybe we'll get to see her wear it on The Last Jedi red carpet? One can dream. Rey is going to be using Luke's old lightsaber in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but if Ridley had her way, Rey's lightsaber would look quite a bit different.

"I would want my lightsaber to be pink and glittery."

If Samuel L. Jackson was able to get a purple lightsaber with "Bad Mother F****r" on it, why not let Rey have a pink one? Glittery may be a bit of a stretch, but there's nothing that says a pink lightsaber can't exist in the Star Wars universe. Despite making very slow progress building the Millennium Falcon during her interview, Daisy Ridley miraculously presents the finished product at the end of the video with her own LEGO figure in hand. Never change, Daisy. Be sure to check out the video, courtesy of the Elle UK YouTube channel, for yourself below.