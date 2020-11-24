Daisy Ridley is "totally satisfied" with Rey's story arc in the sequel trilogy. The actress thinks that The Rise of Skywalker featured the "perfect ending" for Rey. Star Wars fans have fiercely debated the sequel trilogy ever since it was announced. 2015's The Force Awakens set the tone, before The Last Jedi blew up all pre-conceived notions about the franchise and then the final installment brought back some familiar evil faces and revealed new family connections.

The Rise of Skywalker is a heavily divisive movie, with some Star Wars fans either loving it or hating it. However, this is nothing new when it comes to the franchise, which Daisy Ridley learned firsthand, along with the rest of her co-stars. "I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential," Ridley said in a recent interview. "I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending." The mystery of Rey was something that hardcore fans debated for nearly 5 years, so there was a lot of pressure surrounding the answers.

For Daisy Ridley, there's a lot of things that Rey could be up to after fighting so many massive battles in the sequel trilogy. "The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX," says Ridley. "I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]." The actress had this to say when asked about her thoughts on her character's overall story arc.

"I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it's sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it's just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting."

Reactions across all three of the sequel trilogy installments differ pretty wildly, and it seems to be changing. Daisy Ridley also recently spoke about reactions to the movies and how they changed over time. "It's changed film by film honestly, like 98% it's so amazing, this last film it was really tricky," Ridley said of fan reactions to her Star Wars journey. "January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we'd sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, 'Where's the love gone?'" There were a lot of fans who were not happy with The Rise of Skywalker and they made sure that social media knew all about their true feelings.

Daisy Ridley also said she recently watched The Skywalker Legacy documentary and notes, "It's so filled with love and I think it's that tricky thing of when you're part of something that is so filled with love and then people [don't like it]." The world of Star Wars is full of ups and downs. The prequel trilogy was similarly not received very well and now there are people who love them because those are the movies they grew up on. Maybe the sequel trilogy will evoke similar feeling in the years to come. The interview with Daisy Ridley was originally conducted by IGN.