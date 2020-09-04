Fox's Lethal Weapon star Damon Wayans has just turned 60 years old, and fans are celebrating online even if some just aren't quite sure how to feel about it. Famous for his humor since the mid 80s, Wayans is still very well remembered for his sketch comedy work on In Living Color along with many appearances in other movies and television shows. Because it's hard for many fans to think of some of his classic characters like Major Payne or Homey D. Clown as older men, word of his 60th birthday comes as a bit of a surprise to many on social media.

"I can't believe Damon Wayans is 60!!!" exclaims one fan, adding a shocked face emoji. "I just heard that Damon Wayons is 60 so I need some to think about that," echoes another Twitter user. Meanwhile, another tweet seems to sum up Wayans' aging process rather well by noting, "Damon Wayans is 60 but he's been 33 since 1985."

Wayans is very well known for his classic comedy work, starting as a stand-up comedian in the early 80s. He first found great fame in 1985 when he began appearing on Saturday Night Live as a featured performer, though he wound up getting fired for improvising during a live sketch after only appearing in eleven episodes. His time on the show was brief, but it effectively introduced Wayans to a mainstream audience.

With his brother Keenen, Wayans would later help develop the sketch comedy series In Living Color for Fox. Along with the very memorable Homey D. Clown, Wayans shined on the series with his amusing portrayals of characters like Handi-Man, Whiz, Reverend Ed Cash, and Head Detective. He also had hilarious impressions of celebrities like Richard Pryor, Louis Farrakhan, Don King, and Little Richard.

Wayans became a movie star after departing In Living Color, appearing in a variety of comedy movies in the ensuing years. A comedian at heart, Wayans would also write the screenplays for many of the movies he starred in. This includes Major Payne, which featured Wayans as a stern Marine, along with the superhero movie Blankman, which reunited Wayans with his In Living Color co-star David Alan Grier. He also starred in movies like Celtric Pride, Bulletproof, The Great White Hype, and Bamboozled.

Later, Wayans returned to the small screen with lead roles in the sitcoms Damon and My Wife and Kids, with the latter earning him a People's Choice Award in 2002. He would later appear alongside son Damon Wayans Jr. in the comedy series Happy Endings. More recently, Wayans was featured in a starring role on Fox's television series adaptation of the Lethal Weapon franchise, assuming the role originally played by Danny Glover in the movies. The show came to an end after three seasons just last year.

Wayans has clearly given us a lot of great material over the past few decades, and the actor's 60th birthday is as good a day as any for fans to celebrate his work. You can check out some of the fan tributes to Wayans below to commemorate the occasion. Happy birthday, Damon, and here's to another 60 years!

#TodayInStoryHistory September 4, 1960, Damon Wayans born. I'll always think of him as being on In Living Color first. He taught us how to make Mo' Money, how to make a jacuzzi out of a trash can and some vacuum tubes, and taught us what clowns DO play. Happy Birthday, Damon!

