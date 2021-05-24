Dan Aykroyd had some glowing things to say about Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, adding that he can't wait to see fans lining up to see the movie on the big screen. Returning to the continuity of the first two Ghostbusters movies, the new sequel is helmed by Reitman - taking the reins from his father, Ivan, who directed Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. It will also bring back Aykroyd and several other stars from the original movies.

When Paul Feig released his new take on Ghostbusters in 2016, one of the most frequent complaints was how the movie rebooted the story with a new cinematic universe. Many fans made it clear that they would prefer to check back in with the original characters, even if it's a new team capturing ghosts as the new Ghostbusters. This played a big part in Sony giving the Reitmans the green light to take the franchise back to its roots.

For his part, Dan Aykroyd feels Jason Reitman understands what made the original movies so special. Via CinemaBlend, here's what the franchise star had to say in a Cigar Aficionado interview about the younger Reitman moving the series forward with the all-new sequel, which he suggests fits in perfectly with its predecessors.

"Jason is the perfect inheritor of the legacy as a writer, storyteller and director. His vision derives seamlessly, respectfully and honestly from the original films. Can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex."

Seeing the movie's release in theaters also seems to be exciting for Aykroyd, which is understandable after its several major delays. It was originally set to premiere last summer before it was delayed to March of this year because of the pandemic. Another delay saw it pushed back to June before its final premiere date of Nov. 11. Other movies had released on streaming services over the past year, but Sony had opted to wait on a proper theatrical release for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Let's hope the wait is worth it.

Aykroyd is expressing similar sentiments to co-star Bill Murray, who also praised Reitman's work on the sequel. In April, Murray was awarded the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. At the event, he opened up on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and how much he feels that the movie is a true sequel to the original two installments.

"I remember him calling me and saying, 'I've got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I've had this idea for years. I thought, 'What the heck could that possibly be?'" Murray explained, via NME. "But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the girls' one. It has a different feel than two out of four."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to be released in theaters on Nov. 11, 2021. This news comes to us from CinemaBlend.