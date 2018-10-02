A Dance Dance Revolution movie is in the works. Why? That's a good question, but we can only assume it's because it can be and therefore is. Yes, a movie is being developed about a game that involves people stepping on arrows to the beat of loud dance music. The project is being developed by Stampede Ventures, which is headed up by former Warner Bros. executive Greg Silverman.

Cara Fano was recently promoted to Director of Development of Film and TV at Stampede and she will be overseeing the development of this Dance Dance Revolution movie. In her new role, Fano will be responsible for acquiring pre-existing properties to develop for both the big and small screen, as well as working with writers to develop oroginal ideas. The company has partnered with producers J. Todd Harris and Marc Marcum of Branded Entertainment, as well as video game devolper Konami, who own the property, for the Dance Dance Revolution project. Greg Silverman had this to say in a statement.

"I am incredibly grateful to have Cara by my side as we launch Stampede. Not only is she one of the most voracious readers I've known in my career, she also has razor-sharp instincts when it comes to story and characters and is helping us identify the next generation of genre writers who can build franchises."

Those who have played the game are probably wondering how on Earth Dance Dance Revolution, commonly known as DDR, could possibly warrant a movie? There is absolutely no story involved in the game, for the most part. Surprisingly, the movie will have pretty high stakes. The story is said to explore a world on the brink of destruction where the only hope is to unite through the universal language of dance. Instead of being a video game adaptation of the movie Step Up, this is going to be a world-in-peril affair. We should note that the Trost brothers already covered this idea quite well with their comedy The FP, which followed two rival gangs In a post apocalyptic future, fighting for control of Frazier Park by playing "Beat Beat Revelation", a deadly version of Dance, Dance, Revolution. Cara Fano had this to say in a statement of her own.

"Greg Silverman is one of the most creative and driven people I have ever met. His vision for ushering in a new era of content as well as content creators is groundbreaking and exhilarating. I feel so privileged to have been a part of his new company from day one. It's an honor and pleasure to work so closely with the team at Stampede."

Video game movies are nothing new, but this is certainly one of the more interesting onces that has entered development. The game is incredibly popular. That element makes sense, but again, there is nothing to the game to latch onto when it comes to a narattive. It's people stepping on arrows in rhythmic fashion. Beyond what we've already revealed, there are few details currently available. No writer or director is attached at the present time and there is no word on when this Dance Dance Revolution movie could see the light of day. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on Stampede Ventures latest project are made available.