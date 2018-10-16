Kevin Costner's sprawling epic journey, Dances with Wolves is coming home next month thanks to Shout! Factory. Kevin Costner stars in and directs the triumphant cinematic masterpiece Dances with Wolves, based on the novel by Michael Blake. Available November 13th, 2018 from Shout! Factory, this breathtaking three-disc Steelbook Collector's Edition includes the original theatrical cut for the first time on Blu-ray, an extended cut of the film and an entire disc of bonus features.
Winner of seven Academy Awards®, including Best Directing and Best Picture, this modern classic tells the story of Lt. Dunbar (Costner), a Civil War hero who befriends a tribe of Native Americans while stationed at a desolate outpost on the frontier. What follows is a series of unforgettable moments - from Dunbar's tender scenes with Stands With A Fist (Mary McDonnell), to the thrilling, action-packed buffalo hunt. Experience the excitement, emotion and sweeping beauty of this cinematic treasure as never before on Blu-ray!
- Dances with Wolves Bonus Features
Disc One: Theatrical Cut
Disc Two: Extended Cut
• Audio Commentary with actor/producer/director Kevin Costner and producer Jim Wilson
• Audio Commentary with director of photography Dean Semler and editor Neil Travis
Disc Three: Bonus Features
• A Day in the Life on the Western Frontier
• The Original Making of Dances with Wolves
• The Creation of an Epic - A Retrospective Documentary
• Music Video
• Five Vignettes (Second Wind, Confederate March and Music, Getting the Point, Burying the Hatchet, Animatronic Buffalo)
• TV Spots
• Theatrical Trailer
• Poster and Photo Galleries
Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com.