Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin is set to make her primetime debut on Monday's new episode of Dancing With the Stars, but the family of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis, are throwing a damper on the event. Becoming a worldwide superstar overnight with the release of the Netflix documentary Tiger King earlier this year, Baskin has been the subject of great controversy since being introduced to the world. It is believed by many viewers of the series that Baskin is somehow behind Lewis' disappearance, but as of now, there's no evidence to suggest that she was involved.

Still hoping to learn the truth about what happened to Lewis, his family filed a new lawsuit against Carole Baskin just last month. The suit, filed by Lewis' three surviving daughters, specifically seeks to have Baskin forced to formally testify on the record everything she knows about what might have happened with her ex-husband. Additionally, the family has also announced a reward of $100,000 for anyone who comes forward with new information that will help solve the case.

Now, the feud between Baskin and the Lewis family is about to get even more tense. Learning about Baskin's Dancing with the Stars debut, the Lewis family was reportedly unhappy with the potential distraction the TV series may bring to their lawsuit against the Tiger King star. Referring to the decision by the show's producers to include Baskin as "grossly insensitive," the family reportedly feels that Baskin competing in the dancing competition series undermines the investigation into Don's whereabouts.

Knowing that millions will be watching Baskin hitting the dance floor on Monday, the Lewis family has purchased a video ad about their campaign for the truth to air during the season premiere's first commercial break.In addition to Don's three daughters - Gale, Lynda, and Donna - the commercial will also feature his former assistant, Anne McQueen, along with the family attorney, John Phillips. All of them allege that Baskin knows more than she's been letting on concerning Lewis' disappearance, although Baskin has continued to maintain her innocence from the start.

Baskin is also well known for her feud with former big cat breeder Joe Exotic, as highlighted in the Tiger King documentary series. The quarrel came to a head when Exotic allegedly conspired to have Baskin killed, resulting in the former landing a lengthy sentence in prison. This might have gotten Joe out of her hair, even if now she still has the Lewis family to contend with. For his part, Exotic has long alleged that Baskin knows what happened to Lewis, and from behind bars, he has even offered his help to the Lewis family's legal team.

In any case, it's going to be interesting to see how Baskin's time on the popular dancing competition series plays out. Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The new season will also be the first for new host Tyra Banks, who replaces longtime series hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. This news comes to us from TMZ.