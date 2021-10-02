Just ahead of the U.S. release of No Time to Die, Daniel Craig will be honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. PT. His star will be placed on the iconic walkway at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard right next to that of former James Bond actor Roger Moore. He also joins former Bond actors Pierce Brosnan, David Niven, and Barry Nelson with the honor.

Craig's No Time to Die co-star Rami Malek, who plays the villain in the movie, will be present to speak at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will also be there to serve as guest speakers. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair Nicole Mihalka will emcee the event.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement: "Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard."

No Time to Die serves as the fifth and final performance of James Bond by Daniel Craig. He made his debut as 007 in 2006's Casino Royale, followed by Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015). While he was initially apprehensive about doing a fifth James Bond movie after Spectre, Craig signed on for No Time to Die to give the character a proper sendoff. In a video recorded from the set, Daniel Craig bid farewell to James Bond and also told his fellow cast and crew how much he's loved working with them on the movies.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last ???????????????? James Bond film. ???? @007pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films, or all of those whatever," Craig said. "But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

It's clear that Daniel Craig is ready to move on from James Bond, even if he's loved his time playing the character. Even so, he also admits he will be "incredibly bitter" once a new actor is named, as saying goodbye hasn't been easy for him. Barbara Broccoli has said that discussions on recasting the role won't even start until sometime in 2022, so as to give Daniel Craig more time to enjoy the end of his run. Henry Cavill has emerged as a popular candidate, though many other Bond fans have suggested names like Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and Regé-Jean Page.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed No Time to Die and wrote the script with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Along with Daniel Craig, the movie stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. The movie will debut exclusively in theaters in the United States on Oct. 8, 2021. This news comes to us from Variety.