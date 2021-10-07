Daniel Craig is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame, fittingly right next to legendary Bond actor Roger Moore. The event was held Wednesday evening, streaming live, honoring of one of James Bond's best incarnations. Co-star and Bond film villain Rami Malek was in attendance along with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

"It's an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood. Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man."

"I'll miss everything, I think. I'll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I'll keep working and I'll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it's very, very, very rare air," Daniel Craig said of leaving the character and the franchise. "Apart from Marvel movies, there aren't movies that are as big as this. I've had the privilege of being involved in it."

"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. "Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard!"

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel, joking, asked if Craig was moved by his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, "Is that meaningful to you, as a Brit? I mean, you understand that's the biggest thing we have here, right?" the host said. Craig responded, "I mean, it's massive and it's weird and it's kind of strange," he explained. "I came here in, I don't know, 1990 when I was 21 years of age. (This) was one of the first places I visited. I came here."

No Time to Die has already set records with its overseas opening earning $119 million. "This was a huge team effort by all. The filmmakers delivered an outstanding film and we are very proud to play a part in this result with MGM and EON," Universal International's distribution chief Veronika Kwan Vandenberg said, while praising Bond producer Barbara Broccoli as being a "huge supporter of the theatrical experience, and it's very gratifying to see the film achieve such heights during the pandemic."

Daniel Craig has been our James Bond for 15 years including the films Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and his final one, No Time To Die.﻿ Our last Daniel Craig 007 films finds that James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology! Wake up tomorrow morning, and rush to your local theater. No Time to Die arrives October 8!