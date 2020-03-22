Daniel Craig has appeared in a variety of roles in a long and distinguished career that saw him go from being a supporting actor to a Hollywood leading man. But it is for the role of James Bond that Craig will be remembered by most fans. In an interview with Saga magazine, Craig admitted that the character of the spy is not one he dreamed of playing at a young age.

'People are always saying to me, "You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid. The answer is no. I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things - Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond so much, which seems ironic now.'

As popular as Bond is, his fans usually belong to the older category of audiences. Audiences that can properly appreciate the thrill of being an alcoholic with a license to kill. Younger audiences are naturally attracted to more colorful characters like Superman and Star Wars jedis. But now, Craig thinks he landed the jackpot by getting to play the master spy.

'I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There's been no downside to playing Bond."

While the 52-year-old actor was promoting his upcoming Bond film No Time to Die, and so was pretty much obligated to praise the character, that sentiment does ring a bit hollow, considering Craig has gone on record expressing his dissatisfaction with playing Bond in the past, even once famously stating that he would slash his wrists if he was to make another Bond film.

Along with a desire to avoid getting typecast, Craig has also talked about how much of a toll the action scenes take on his body. There is also the fact that Craig in real life is a far different person than the stoic character of James Bond audiences know him as.

I'm as emotional as anyone and I can cry at anything. Normal stuff, like kindness. A good commercial can get me going if I'm in the mood.

Recently, Craig had a good time showing this softer side to his nature when he hosted Saturday Night Live to promote the new Bond film. Memorably in one particular sketch, Craig played a version of Bond who tries to keep up the appearance of being an emotionless badass while on assignment in a casino but becomes increasingly more excited as he goes on a hot winning streak.

Unlike many previous actors who played Bond and became typecast in that role, Craig has managed to break away from his Bond image with last years Knives Out, in which he played the lead role of gentleman detective Benoit Blanc. And now it seems like Craig is willing to go even further to break that image by playing sunny, optimistic superheroes like Superman and Spider-Man instead of gritty anti-heroes like Wolverine who would be more in line with his Bond characterization. Are you listening, Marvel and DC? This comes from Metro.co.UK.