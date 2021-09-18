No Time to Die will mark the final portrayal of James Bond by Daniel Craig, and the actor said just how much he appreciates his run in the role in a set video from the movie. First stepping into the role of Bond with 2006's Casino Royale, Craig has already announced that he will be finished with the role with his fifth movie. After repeated delays, No Time to Die is scheduled to release in the United States in October.

Online, Filmthusiast posted a video of Craig on the set after wrapping his work on No Time to Die. Craig addresses how it feels for him to say goodbye to playing Bond after all these years, noting that he especially enjoyed working with the cast and crew of this final Bond movie for the actor. You can check out the clip below.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last ???????????????? James Bond film. ???? @007pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

In the video, Craig says, "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films, or all of those whatever. But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Before he agreed to sign on for No Time to Die, Daniel Craig had suggested he was finished with playing James Bond. After the release of Spectre in 2016, Craig said he'd rather mutilate himself than play slip back into the tuxedo for another movie. He has since explained what made him want to come back for one more movie after making these comments, suggesting that he felt the character deserved the sense of closure that No Time to Die will provide.

"If [Spectre] had been it, the world would have carried on as normal, and I would have been absolutely fine," Daniel Craig told Empire. "But somehow it felt like we needed to finish something off. If I'd left it at Spectre, something at the back of my head would have been going, 'I wish I'd done one more.' I always had a kind of secret idea about the whole lot in my head, and where I wanted to take it. And Spectre wasn't that. But [No Time to Die] feels like it is."

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga, who wrote the screenplay with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Along with Daniel Craig as James Bond, the movie stars Lashana Lynch as the new agent 007, alongside Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli produced.

Fans can watch No Time to Die when the 25th James Bond movie hits theaters on Oct. 8, 2021. It's probably going to be a while before we see a new actor suit up as the next 007, as Casino Royale director Martin Campbell theorizes that it will be at least several years before James Bond is rebooted. In any case, it's best to enjoy this movie while James Bond is here.