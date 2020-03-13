Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe does not have the coronavirus. A rumor started to spread earlier this week that the actor had tested positive, but that isn't the case. Radcliffe joked, "it's just because I look ill all the time." With Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson testing positive in Australia, the world is keeping their eyes on them and any news involving the coronavirus. At the same time, the world is shutting down movie and TV productions, while pushing back release dates in an effort to stop the spreading.

Daniel Radcliffe is currently starring opposite Alan Cumming in a London production of Samuel Beckett's Endgame. Before Tom Hanks revealed that he had coronavirus, a fake BBC news account called BBC News Tonight tweeted: "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." This information caught Radcliffe off guard, to say the least. He explains.

"I walked into the hair and makeup room on the play yesterday and the makeup artist was like, my niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona. I was like, 'What?' He showed me a tweet and it was like, 'Daniel Radcliffe becomes the first famous person to contract coronavirus.' I think it's just because I look ill all the time so you can believably say it about me 'cause I'm very pale. That's the internet. Flattered they chose me."

There we have it, Daniel Radcliffe does not have the coronavirus. He does seem pretty excited that whoever was responsible for the hoax thought of him though. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been keeping fans up to date on social media while they remain in quarantine and get treatment. They both seem to be in good spirits and are lucky that they are both healthy and caught it early.

President Donald Trump just declared a state of emergency, so it will be very interesting to see what happens next. Grocery stores are starting to run out of frozen and canned goods, along with hand sanitizer, water, and toilet paper. It's unclear if the US will have to go into self-quarantine, but citizens are not taking any chances at the moment. With that being said, a lot of people won't be going to the movies either.

Streaming services could end up seeing a big bump during these times. To make sure people stay informed, major internet providers have signed a deal with the FCC to keep accounts up and running, even if the person is unable to pay their bill. The internet will be used constantly for entertainment and as a way to get the latest coronavirus updates. Tom Hanks is probably using a lot of internet down in Australia and the rest of the world seems to be doing the same to keep updated. You can listen to the interview with Daniel Radcliffe below, thank to Australian radio host Smallzy's Twitter account.

I got him on the phone to confirm or deny 👀#SmallzysSurgerypic.twitter.com/9BRJ0eRaF2 — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 12, 2020