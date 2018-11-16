A shrine to Danny DeVito has been discovered in a secret chamber connected to a college bathroom. Students of Purchase College, located in Upstate New York, discovered a hidden room behind the paper towel dispenser in a men's restroom. When the dispenser is pulled away from the wall, a secret chamber is revealed with graffiti, and then a small shrine to Taxi and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star DeVito is in the corner. Pictures and video of the shrine quickly went viral, which has caused the college to seal off the room forever.

Before Purchase College sealed the secret chamber, pictures and videos from the Danny DeVito shrine made their way online. There was a miniature cardboard cutout of the actor, along with a poster on the wall. A sign at the feet of the cutout read, "Leave An Offering For Our Lord and Savior Danny DeVito, Patron Saint of Trashmen," which is a nod to DeVito's Frank Reynolds role on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. People took the shrine seriously, and left all kinds of trash at DeVito's feet, including other cutouts, batteries, vape pens, and personal hygiene products.

Vice was able to get ahold of the 19-year old student who created the Danny DeVito shrine. The incredible work was done by Purchase sophomore Phillip Hosang, who never expected his joke to turn into a viral sensation. Hosang had heard the rumors of a secret room attached to the men's room in the visual arts building. Once he tracked it down, he started to think of ideas of what he could put in there. He explains.

"I walked in there, and I thought that this would be just a really great place to put some weird thing that people could find. And from there I was just trying to figure out what I should do with it. Because of all the trash-if you know Always Sunny, you know that Danny DeVito is known as like the trash man-I was like, This is just the perfect person to go with. He's just weird enough that people would accept that this was a thing."

Phillip Hosang was correct in thinking that it would be "just weird enough." He and some friends set up the shrine late one night at the end of September. Though it took a little while, the shrine quickly became very popular amongst the students at Purchase College. Hosang figured that people would probably destroy it within a week, but he was wrong. He had this to say.

"I checked on it every couple weeks just to see how much it grew. Every time I walked down there, I was just more and more surprised. I never expected it to become as much of a thing as it did."

After the Danny DeVito shrine went viral this past week, Purchase College had to seal the room because of safety concerns, which makes sense. However, it isn't clear if the college left the shrine up for future generations to find. Sadly, students that have invited DeVito to the campus won't be able to show off the tribute. You can read the rest of the interview with Phillip Hosang over at Vice and check out some pictures and videos of the shrine below.

