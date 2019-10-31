Danny DeVito is going to receive another lifetime achievement award in honor of his long and diverse career. The Camerimage International Film Festival are the ones behind the latest honor and it takes place in Poland on November 9th - 16th. Last year, the San Sebastian International Film Festival recognized DeVito's contributions to the entertainment industry with a lifetime achievement award and it's looking like he might get a few more under his belt before the end of his long career.

Danny DeVito started his acting career on the big screen in 1970's Dreams of Glass. He would later go on star in Milos Forman's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in 1975 and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the iconic TV series Taxi in 1978. DeVito took on many acting roles throughout the 1970s and started directing at this time too. The Camerimage International Film Festival puts a focus on cinematography, which will more than likely look at most of DeVito's directorial work from over the years.

Danny DeVito took on directorial duties on Throw Momma From The Train, The War of the Roses, Hoffa, Death to Smoochy, and many more. In addition, DeVito has worked with many legendary Directors of Photography. He worked with Oliver Stapleton on The Comedian, Dante Spinotti on L.A. Confidential, Donald Peterman on Get Shorty, Stefan Czapsky on Batman Returns, and Dean Cundey on Romancing the Stone. Perhaps his best and most important collaboration behind the camera was with Barry Sonnenfeld on Throw Mamma From The Train, with the pair creating one of the most uniquely shot comedies of the 80s. Barry Sonnenfeld would himself go onto become an acclaimed director, giving the world the Men in Black franchise. DeVito has been a part of numerous high profile projects on both the small and big screen over the years and is even a producer, including taking on 2001's highly acclaimed Erin Brockovich. The actor is still so popular amongst younger audiences, there was even a secret Danny DeVito Shrine hidden away inside a bathroom at an uptown New York college.

While Taxi was the small screen role that Danny DeVito was best-known for, that has changed in recent years. In 2006 he started appearing on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has brought the actor a new type of celebrity, along with a new and younger fan base. The cult comedy is still going strong after all of these years and shows no sign of slowing down. As of this writing, DeVito has played the character Frank Reynolds in 135 episodes of the series.

Danny DeVito can next be seen on the big screen in Jumanji: The Next Level, where he stars alongside fellow franchise newcomer Danny Glover. Dwayne Johnson spends a good portion of the movie doing his best DeVito impression, which looks pretty ridiculous in the best way. The highly anticipated sequel will more than likely be one of the biggest movies of the year and hits theaters a week before The Rise of Skywalker, which will undoubtedly take over the number one spot at the box office that weekend. Regardless, Danny DeVito deserves to be honored and continues to work, while also stretching as an actor, director, and producer. Variety was the first to report on the Camerimage International Film Festival honoring Danny DeVito.