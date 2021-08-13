Danny DeVito is revisiting his iconic role as the Penguin in Tim Burton's superhero sequel Batman Returns. While the actor won't be physically donning the top hat and monocle, he's been recruited to write an all-new Penguin-centric comic book focusing on the monocled supervillain. The story is for DC's Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant No. 1 which goes on sale on Nov. 30.

In the original 1992 movie Batman Returns, Danny DeVito starred opposite Michael Keaton's Batman as Oswald Cobblepot, a psychopath raised by literal penguins looking to exact revenge for his abandonment as a child. Though following Jack Nicholson's Joker wasn't easy, DeVito very much shined in this role, and his take on the Penguin has also become known as one of the all-time great supervillain portrayals. It's also one of DeVito's most popular roles.

Penguin's appearance in this new comic book is also a way to pay homage to the character's 80th anniversary. The well-known supervillain first hit the scene in 1941's Detective Comics No. 58, created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. He has since been established as one of Batman's most enduring foes and continues to appear frequently in DC-set projects in various mediums. In recent years, he was played by Robin Lord Taylor in the prequel series Gotham, and Colin Farrell will bring Penguin back to the big screen in next year's The Batman.

Meanwhile, the mythology of Tim Burton's Batman movies will be expanded further in a separate Batman '89 comic book series, which just recently debuted its first issue. The comic book picks up from where Batman Returns left off, serving as a true sequel to the movies. Early artwork has even revealed our first look at the Billy Dee Williams version of Two-Face that we never got to see in the movies; Williams played Dent in Burton's Batman but the role was recast with Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever.

Batman '89 is written by screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and illustrated by Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero). The official synopsis reads: "The gothic mentality behind the world, while still rooted in a sense of realism, helped inform many of DC's global fans' first impressions on the Dark Knight's Gotham. In the new Batman '89 comic, Hamm and Quinones will help usher in the return of Selina Kyle/Catwoman and will debut a new Robin! Plus, Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get!"

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant No. 1 features contributions from writer/artist Wes Craig; writers G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott; as well as artists Dan Mora, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, Max Raynor, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and more. It's not specified which artist worked on DeVito's Penguin story.

Fans can pick up Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant No. 1 when it goes on sale in comic book stores on Nov. 30, 2021. You can also pick up the first issue of the Batman '89 comic book now. This news comes to us from GamesRadar.