Beloved actor and genuinely wonderful human being Danny DeVito cuts the perfect figure as Wolverine in this stunning artwork crafted by celebrated comic book artist Alex Ross. Drawn by Ross, the artwork imagines a poster for a Wolverine movie in which DeVito would take the lead alongside the likes of Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, and Harry Dean Stanton.

With his hair parted into the iconic spikes of Logan, and wielding the adamantium claws and wry smile that are so synonymous with the famous X-Men character, the artwork will no doubt have you wishing for Danny DeVito to play the fan-favorite character even more than you already were. Sadly, the actor is now 76-years old and several members of Ross' imagined cast have now past on, making it highly unlikely that this version of a Wolverine movie will ever come to fruition. But still, we can all dream...

This is far from the first time that the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star has been suggested for the role of Wolverine, and, with Hugh Jackman having now stepped down from the coveted comic book movie role following 2017's Logan, it's difficult to imagine who Marvel will ultimately choose to take over when The X-Men make their MCU debut.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has since shut down the suggestion that he has a particular actor in mind to take over from Jackman, responding with a pretty definitive "no" when asked. Feige has however revealed some interesting details regarding Marvel's approach to the wider X-Men franchise saying, "You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started. I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

While many Wolverine fans continue to hold onto the hope that Jackman will return, the actor himself has since put this to bed saying, "Well, the fact that I'm hearing about this from you and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," Jackman said. "Let's be clear there." Besides, the Logan star is happy with how his journey as the character ended. "I realized before we shot Logan, we got the idea, we knew what it was going to be, and I thought this is it and that really helped me. It really helped to know I was going into my last season when it was my last season, and I made the most of it," Jackman said. "And it's still a character I hold close to my heart, but I know it's done. Tell that to whomever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds] because he doesn't believe it and he thinks I'm joking."

While it's doubtful that Danny DeVito will ever get the opportunity to make all our dreams come true and portray Wolverine (though, if anyone involved is listening, he could provide the voice for the character in Marvel Games' upcoming Wolverine outing) there are several other roles that fans of the actor are hoping he will play, including replacing Chris Pratt as Mario in Universal and Illumination's upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. This comes to us from Alex Ross.