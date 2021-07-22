Danny Glover is getting celebrated by friends and fans in honor of the actor's 75th birthday. Danny Glover, who's been lamenting that he's "too old for this s--t" since the first Lethal Weapon was released in 1987, reached his milestone 75th birthday on Thursday. Because he's such a beloved actor, his name is starting to trend as his fans everywhere post birthday wishes in celebration of the Hollywood star.

"Some actors/actresses play their role so well, you can never look at them the same. That's how I feel about Danny Glover & his role as "Mister" in The Color Purple," reads one tribute post. "Today, this actor/director/activist celebrates 75 years of life. Happy Birthday, sir!"

Joe Madison of The Joe Madison Show on SiriusXM posted a couple of images of himself with Danny and added: "Happy Birthday to actor, committed activist, and my friend Danny Glover!"

Glover is also known for his activism, which includes serving on the advisory board of the Andrew Goodman Foundation. A tweet from the AGF reads: "Happy Birthday to our Advisory Board member, Danny Glover! Mr. Glover is a critically acclaimed actor and film director. For decades he has also been on the front lines of civil rights and workers' rights campaigns both in the United States and around the world."

A tweet from Africa Film Academy adds: "Congratulations to PAFF (Pan-African Film + Arts Festival) co-founder Danny Glover, who is among the 4 set to be awarded with a honorary Oscars in January 2022 for his contribution to filmmaking worldwide. Congratulations Danny. This is well deserved."

Indeed, Glover will be granted with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy Awards at the 12th Governors Awards in January. In a statement released by the academy when the news was announced in June, president David Rubin said, "Danny Glover's decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen."

Glover might be best known for his role as Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon movies, which were directed by Richard Donner and co-starred Mel Gibson. The veteran actor has also starred in movies like The Color Purple, To Sleep with Anger, Angels in the Outfield, Operation Dumbo Drop, A Rage in Harlem, Death at a Funeral, and Beyond the Lights. More recently, he had acclaimed roles in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Strive, and Jumanji: The Next Level. Horror fans also appreciate Glover for his roles in genre favorites like Saw and Predator 2.

Prior to Richard Donner's passing, Glover had planned to reprise the role of Murtaugh in Lethal Weapon 5. Though the project may fall through in light of losing Donner, it's possible we'll see Glover back in the role some day if another director takes the keys to the fifth and final movie. Meanwhile, Glover also filmed a role as a private investigator for Paul Dektor's upcoming comedy American Dreamer, which also stars Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, and Matt Dillon.

Happy 75th birthday to Danny Glover! Fans can look forward to the legendary actor getting his honorary Oscar on Jan. 15, 2022. You can see what others are saying about Glover in honor of his 75th birthday on Twitter.

