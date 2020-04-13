We have lost a voice acting legend, as The Smurfs star Danny Goldman has reportedly passed away. Goldman is perhaps best known for his role on the classic animated series, which had him lending his voice to the memorable Brainy Smurf. According to TMZ, Goldman had previously suffered from two strokes around the first of the year. He then died at his home on Sunday while in hospice, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 80 years old.

"Danny was truly one of a kind," says the late voice actor's longtime agent, Doug Ely. "He always had strong opinions and didn't mind telling you about them. He was incredibly funny. He loved to root for the little guy and help wherever he could. He had a huge heart. We lost a good one today. He will be missed."

Goldman was born in 1939, growing up in New York City and later attending Columbia University in Manhattan. He'd kick off his decades-spanning stint as an actor with dozens of movie and television roles dating back to the 1960's, including some early roles in the 1969 television series That Girl. In 1970, he appeared in the original movie version of MASH as Captain Murrhardt, following this up with the memorable role of Nick Dutton in the 1971 comedy series The Good Life. Some of his other early TV roles include parts on The Partridge Family, Room 222, Columbo, Baretta, and Chico and the Man.

As an actor, Goldman's longest-lasting role came along in 1981 when he first began voicing Brainy Smurf in the legendary animated series The Smurfs. Of course, he'd also appear in the various TV specials based on the series as well, staying in the role until the end of its run in 1989. Though the show came to an end, The Smurfs remains one of the most well-known animated shows of all time and still has many fans all across the world. In more recent years, Goldman would reprise the role of Brainy Smurf for many animated parodies of The Smurfs on the crude Adult Swim series Robot Chicken, showing off his more humorous side as well.

Goldman was also featured in a variety of movies during the course of his acting career. including a role as a medical student in a scene with Gene Wilder in the classic comedy Young Frankenstein. He also had roles in movies like Busting, Linda Lovelace for President, My Man Adam, and Where the Buffalo Roam. His final acting roles came in 2011 and 2012 when he appeared in multiple episodes of the crime drama series Criminal Minds as Detective Bob Zablonksy. For about three decades, Goldman also worked as a prolific casting director in Hollywood, helping to cast many television shows with new stars.

We've certainly been losing a lot of legends of the screen in recent weeks, and it makes the sting of losing another that much more painful. We send our condolences to the family and friends at this time, and may he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.