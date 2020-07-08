We have an exclusive look at Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo to share today. Documentary gives viewers a chance to experience the extraordinary life journey of Hollywood's most unlikely hero. This documentary reveals a raw and inspirational account of Danny Trejo and his unbelievable transformation from hardened criminal to celebrated movie icon and beloved friend of all who cross his path. Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo was released digitally in North America on July 7th, 2020.

From a life of hard drugs and armed robberies to Hollywood red carpets and mentoring addicts, Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo is the telling of one of the most radical and uplifting transformation stories of human character ever put to film. Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Brett Harvey (Ice Guardians), the movie is the shocking story of one man's capacity to overcome his demons and discover redemption through the most unlikely of journeys.

Our exclusive clip from Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo finds the actor making it through to mainstream success, thanks to Robert Rodriguez's 1995 movie Desperado. Rodriguez is interviewed for the documentary and recalls the first time ever meeting Trejo. The director had asked about an actor who didn't need to speak, but had experience with knives, and Trejo was the right man for the job as soon as he walked in the door. Trejo laughs and recalls that Rodriguez told him that he looked like the "bad guys" from his high school. The actor turned to him and said, "I am the bad guys in your high school."

Danny Trejo's performance in Desperado helped the actor get to where he is today, which is somewhere he never ever thought he'd be. Trejo spent a number of years in and out of prison, stuck in a loop. However, he was able to lift himself back up again. After 46 years of sobriety, Trejo never forgets his roots and is genuinely happy to pay it forward every single day. Trejo has made it his personal mission and debt to society to give back to Chicano communities in Los Angeles through his volunteer work donating food via his iconic Los Angeles based restaurants, buying toys for local children, motivational speaking in prisons, working with animal shelters and being a source of consistent support for those in the neighborhood he was raised in.

Having spent 71 years starring in a personal expedition that outshines any Hollywood fiction, Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, is the real deal. Through the exploration of his old stomping ground and the supporting cast of family, friends and some of the world's biggest stars, Trejo gives an incredibly honest look at his past, present, and where he intends to go next. With Trejo, you never know where that will be. You can check out our exclusive clip from Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo above.