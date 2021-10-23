Charlie Cox is still refusing to confirm any rumors of his imminent return as Matt Murdock in the MCU, but the Daredevil star is also teasing what a potential return to the role might look like. For three seasons on the hit Netflix series Daredevil, Cox impressed Marvel fans with his performance, and ever since the series ended, many have demanded for him to pop back up elsewhere in the MCU. There have been a lot of rumors, but nothing no official crossover has happened at this time.

In a new interview with SiriusXM's The Pop Culture Spotlight, Charlie Cox was again approached with the idea of reprising his Daredevil role. Cox could only speak about this while saying that it's "purely speculative," making it clear that there's still nothing official on the board (unless it's still a secret, of course). He also warned fans that such a return may not be what they're expecting, as even if he did return to the role, it could be as a "reimagined" version of Matt Murdock. Cox also feels bringing the character back could risk tarnishing the high note Daredevil had left on. Here's what he said in the interview, via Collider:

"If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show. If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. Or they might choose someone else and reboot it all over again...You've got to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it's not as good or it doesn't quite work or it's too much time has passed. It doesn't quite come together in the same way. You don't want to taint what you've already got. If we never come back, you've got these three great seasons and our third season was our best reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have."

Regardless of what Charlie Cox has been saying in interviews, many fans are convinced he will appear as the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At one point in the trailer, a character can be seen slamming down some papers on a table near Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and some fans theorized this person was Cox's Matt Murdock. Cox personally denied that this was him, but it hasn't stopped many fans from believing that he will appear in the movie.

We might see some of the other Daredevil characters popping up elsewhere. There are similar rumors of Vincent D'Onofrio coming back as Kingpin in the upcoming Hawkeye series, and his social media activity had led some to believe that he was teasing his return. No plans have officially been announced to feature D'Onofrio in any other Marvel projects, but he has made it clear he is very open to reprising that role if someone at Marvel Studios were to call him up and just ask. This news comes from ejb6IQ7lPUg|The Pop Culture Spotlight.