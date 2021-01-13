It's still "will he or won't he?" when it comes to Charlie Cox returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel head Kevin Feige continues to tease the possibility. On all three seasons of Marvel's Daredevil series on Netflix, Cox played Matt Murdock, a blind attorney who fights crime at night as the titular vigilante. Fans have been calling for Cox's return to the role elsewhere in the MCU since the series ended its run on Netflix in 2018.

Speaking about various upcoming Marvel projects with Collider, Kevin Feige addressed the possibility of Daredevil debuting in the MCU. When directly asked if there was any chance Cox could return in the role, Feige offered this vague but optimistic response.

"I look at anything that's happened before, whether it's our movies, whether it's Marvel entertainment TV series, in particular, obviously the comics, video games, cartoons, all of it is available as inspiration for the future of Marvel. That's the way that comics have worked for many years. So, we'll see."

The Marvel boss was then reminded that a lot of people really loved Charlie Cox in the role and were hoping that he would come back, but Feige only nodded his head and smiled.

These comments follow another tease from Feige about the possibility of the characters from the Netflix Marvel shows getting resurrected in the MCU. With so many other Marvel projects already in development, Feige explained that the company's focus remains with these titles at this time, but bringing back Daredevil and the other Netflix shows is still a possibility "I've been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything," he told Deadline on Sunday.

Along with Daredevil, the other Marvel-based Netflix shows include Jessica Jones with Kristen Ritter, Luke Cage with Mike Colter, Iron Fist with Finn Jones, and The Punisher with Jon Bernthal. The crossover series The Defenders also brought many of these characters together. These shows are all considered to be a part of the MCU, though Cox and the others still have yet to appear in any of the Marvel movies or shows outside of Netflix.

Feige doesn't seem to be in a rush to bring Cox into the MCU, but given the continued popularity of the actor's take on Daredevil, the odds seem high it will happen at some point. There are rumors that he'll appear alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3, but this hasn't been confirmed. Also in his new Collider interview, Feige similarly addressed the potential introduction of the X-Men in the MCU as well.

"It has been heavily discussed as you might imagine. And we have a good feeling of where it's going and when it's going, but that will all remain to be seen," Feige said, also adding when asked that nobody has yet been cast as Wolverine.

The MCU will return with the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ on Jan. 15, followed by the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the streamer in March. Meanwhile, the MCU's next movie, Black Widow, is set to premiere on May 7. You can check out the rest of Feige's interview at Collider.