Netflix's Marvel's Daredevilwas canceled in November 2018 after three seasons, to the chagrin of many Marvel fans. Deborah Ann Woll starred on that show, as well as several other of the streaming service's Marvel Comics adaptation, as Karen Page. One would think a high-profile job like that would lead to other opportunities. However, as Woll recently revealed, she hasn't had a single acting job since the show ended.

Deborah Ann Woll was recently a guest on Joe Q's Mornin' Warm Up, which is hosted by Marvel creative director Joe Quesada. During the interview, Woll revealed that she hasn't had an acting job since Daredevil was given the ax. The situation at hand, which has shut down virtually all TV and movie productions for the foreseeable future, certainly hasn't helped matters any. Here's what Woll had to say about it.

"I'm just really wondering whether I'll get to work again, whether anyone wants to work with me again, and whether I still have it, all of those scary things. And part of my brain goes, 'No, you're just being crazy, calm down.' But the part of me that loves [acting] and the problem with being an artist and an actor, and any of these professions where you put a piece of your soul into your work, is that it becomes a part of your identity... If I'm not acting, I'm not sure who I am. And since it's been so long since I've really gotten to do it, I'm struggling a little bit with how to maintain my self-worth, my sense of my own value."

What is particularly strange about this is that Deborah Ann Woll was an accomplished actress before starring in the Netflix original series Daredevil, The Defenders and The Punisher. She had a recurring role on True Blood and starred in movies like Ruby Sparks and Mother's Day. The fact that she hasn't found work after a very popular show ended is something of a head-scratcher.

Another puzzling element is Escape Room. Deborah Ann Woll starred in the hit movie last year, which grossed more than $150 million at the global box office. Unfortunately, her character can't return for the sequel, but that adds even more bankability to her resume. Taking to Twitter, her Daredevil co-star Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin, responded with some very kind words.

"Deborah Ann Woll can play any part written for an actor to play. I think of her as being one of my favorite scene partners in my career, because of her talent. Every actor depends on their scene partner. You'd be lucky to have her with you. Unstoppable. A gift to storytelling."

In the replies to that tweet, Jon Bernthal, who plays Frank Castle/Punisher, also added to that saying, "That right there's the truth. Big love to both of y'all. What an honor and joy to have rolled with you guys." There is always the possibility that Karen Page could be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, which is certainly something fans would be happy about. Setting that aside, let's hope this is merely a temporary setback. For more with Deborah Ann Woll, you can check out the full interview from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

