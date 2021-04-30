Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll has added to the ongoing rampant speculation that Disney and Marvel are planning to fold at least some of the Netflix series' characters into the MCU. Sharing a post on social media of the poster for the 2003 big screen Daredevil effort starring Ben Affleck, some fans have taken this as a hint that the Man Without Fear is gearing up to return.

Of course, it is very possible that Woll just felt like celebrating the poorly received effort to bring Daredevil to screens, perhaps as a way to once again highlight just how good the Netflix effort is. Nobody knows what her intentions were with the post at present, but with the rumor mill consistently churning out Marvel's Daredevil speculation, it's hard not to wonder what it all could mean.

Deborah Ann Woll starred in all three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil as Karen Page, an enigmatic young woman whose quest for justice sends her crashing into the already chaotic life of lawyer and vigilante, Matt Murdock. Following the adventures of Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer-by-day who fights crime as a masked vigilante by night, the show ran for three seasons before being sadly cancelled in 2018.

Now that enough time has passed and the rights to the Marvel Netflix properties have reverted to Marvel Studios, rumors quickly began to spread that Charlie Cox will return as either Matt Murdock, Daredevil, or both in the upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, with reports even claiming that he had filmed for a short while on the project. The actor though has stated previously that he won't be holding his breath when it comes to suiting up again as The Man Without Fear, though he would relish the chance to do so. "Look, I had a great time," he said. "I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it."

The most recent rumor claims that the likes of Daredevil, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones will all be folded back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Cox, Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter each reprising their respective roles in future Marvel movies and series'. However, it has also been claimed that they will not be playing the same versions of the characters as seen on Netflix and will instead be playing rebooted versions, with each character's return will reportedly be spread across Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU.

Whether any of this is true or not still remains to be seen, and with rumors being what they are it's best to take all of this with a hefty pinch of salt. It is worth noting though that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has suggested that these actors could return as their respective Netflix characters, with the Marvel boss saying that "Everything is on the board," before adding, "That's one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go. All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows."

So, what is Deborah Ann Woll's game? Does she just love the earlier Daredevil effort? Or will fans be erupting into applause at the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Woll's Karen Page?