Now that Marvel Studios and Disney are slowly starting to regain the rights to the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has addressed whether there are any plans to revive the characters following their respective series on Netflix. The characters, each of whom are hugely popular Marvel staples, have been trapped in limbo thanks to dealing between Marvel and the streaming giant, and while there is no news of their return just yet, Kevin Feige does provide a promising update.

"Well, certainly you've seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that's our focus. But I've been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything."

So, while Luke Cage and Daredevil will remain at the back of the cupboard for the time being, it is surely only a matter of time before Marvel brings them into the fray. Of course, it's also very possible that Feige is simply playing coy, with rumors abound that Charlie Cox's Daredevil at the very least will cameo in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 in some shape or form, which will keep the idea of The Defenders alive in the MCU.

"Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it," Cox said last year of playing the role. "As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he added. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

As for Luke Cage, Netflix pulled the plug on the show back in October 2018, and while the rights to the character have now reverted to Marvel, allegedly there were contractual obligations between themselves and the streaming service that meant the character could not be revisited for a certain amount of time. This was reportedly the case for all the Marvel characters lucky enough to receive their own Netflix show, including the likes of Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

Since the collaboration between Marvel and Netflix came to an end, the rights to these characters have finally reverted to Marvel Studios. Fans have been eagerly awaiting their return, though sadly, according to Luke Cage star Mike Colter, it's unlikely that he will reprise the role when they do. The actor recently confirmed that he has had no talks "whatsoever" with Marvel since the show's cancellation, and that he rarely thinks about reprising the role of Harlem's bulletproof hero.

"I got to say, I rarely think about it in the sense of what could be or will be, I know fans are eager to see something with the character," Colter said. "I know I established him and it was an honor to do that, but I don't know what the future holds, I'm just in my mode of doing Evil right now and a few films on hiatus. If something happens, I'd love to have a conversation with them, but for now I'm not holding my breath, I'm happy either way, it was a good run."

For now, there is plenty of Marvel material to get excited about including the imminent release of WandaVision, as well as many other Disney+ series such as Loki, She-Hulk, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye. This comes to us from Deadline.