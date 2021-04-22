With the rights to the likes of Daredevil, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones, as well as other figures of the MCU Netflix shows, having now reverted to Marvel Studios, fans have been waiting patiently to find out whether we will ever see them again. Well, a new rumor claims that we will indeed see some of them join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is a catch.

While the likes of Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle will return with the respective actors reprising their roles, they will not be playing the same versions of the characters as seen on Netflix and will instead be playing rebooted versions newly introduced to the MCU.

According to sources (some more reliable than others), Marvel Studios are looking to bring back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Fellow Netflix characters Luke Cage and Iron Fist however will reportedly be recast.

The idea that Marvel will reboot the characters but with the same actors suggests that the Netflix shows will be rendered non-canon much like everything else from the now-defunct Marvel Television. This does not come as too much of a surprise, as Kevin Feige had very little to no involvement in many of these projects, but the idea that they will keep the actors while rebooting the background that has been established does seem a little silly. Especially when the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones were so well-received.

Each character's return will reportedly be spread across Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU, sources have claimed, with Charlie Cox the first to make his triumphant return in the upcoming Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rumors persist that Cox will return as either Matt Murdock, Daredevil, or both in the Spider-Man follow-up, with reports even claiming that he filmed for a short while on the project.

As for Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter, they are expected to appear in one of the many upcoming Disney+ series, with Jessica Jones having been rumored to show up in She-Hulk in order to assist Jennifer Walters on a case. As for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, sources say that he will play a pivotal role in the recently announced Hawkeye spin-off, Echo, starring Alaqua Cox. It has also been claimed that Kingpin's role in proceedings could be teased in the Hawkeye series, with the actor possibly featuring in a cameo.

Whether any of this is true is frankly unknown, and with rumors being what they are it's best to take all of this with a hefty pinch of salt. It is worth noting though that Kevin Feige has suggested that these actors could return as their respective Netflix characters, with the Marvel boss saying that "Everything is on the board."

"That's one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go," Feige said of their plans for Daredevil and the rest of The Defenders. "All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows."

For now, we will just have to wait to see, but it might be worth chilling the champagne ready for that celebratory moment when Charlie Cox walks into the frame and introduces himself as "Matt Murdock". This comes to us courtesy of The Hashtag Show.