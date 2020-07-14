Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio remains unsure whether his version of comic book villain The Kingpin will ever be brought back but has clearly not given up hope. Netflix's Daredevil series remains one of the best shows produced by the streaming service, as well as one of the best things produced by Marvel, with fans hoping that, following its cancellation, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be brought back to continue the story.

Responding on social media to an article about his take on the character, and whether he will be brought back, Vincent D'Onofrio said, "You underestimate @marvel's Fisk. Never underestimate any villain driven by thier interior life. Screen rant, you know that deep in your heart anything can happen."

While that actually sounds somewhat optimistic, if a bit cryptic, D'Onofrio followed it up by saying, "Who knows if Fisk will come back? I definitely don't know a thing?" Though the question mark at the end could be read several different ways, (he could well have been sitting at his computer screen with a knowing grin on his face while he typed out that second question, for instance) it sounds a lot like the Daredevil star is still in the dark with regards to his return to the role that he played so well.

D'Onofrio's performance as Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin received much critical acclaim, with D'Onofrio crafting a villain every bit as complex as the titular hero. D'Onofrio was able to mask Fisk's vulnerabilities beneath a realistic take on his dominating size and strength. His performance has clearly made quite an impression, with fans as hopeful as D'Onofrio himself that we have not seen the last of his take on the Marvel supervillain.

D'Onofrio has spoken about his desire to return to the role, with the actor being as stunned as the audience following the sudden cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil last year. The series ended with our hero Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who fights crime under the guise of Daredevil, beating the villainous Kingpin into submission. With the tyrannical gangster back behind bars, and Matt agreeing to once again work alongside his friends Foggy and Karen, the final shot reveals that newly introduced supervillain Bullseye is alive and ready to wreak havoc with his violent skillset.

Still, should D'Onofrio not be asked to come back, one actor who desperately wants the Kingpin role is Paul Wight a.k.a. The Big Show, who recently staked claim to the role of Wilson "The Kingpin" Fisk in any potential Daredevil reboot. "The one that really I'm looking at it, I would love if they do a remake, I'm definitely going to go after pretty hard is that they do a Daredevil remake. And I'm going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin's a shoe-in for me," Wight said last week.

Considering that The Kingpin in the comics is 6-foot-7 and 450 pounds, almost all of which is muscle, The Big Show would certainly be a pretty accurate fit physically, but could he really craft the same complex character as D'Onofrio did?

This comes to us courtesy of Vincent D'Onofrio's official Twitter account.

You underestimate @marvel 's Fisk. Never underestimate any villain driven by thier interior life. Screen rant, you know that deep in your heart anything can happen. https://t.co/bKZR0CKfP5 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 12, 2020

Who knows if Fisk will come back? I definitely don't know a thing? https://t.co/d8FXKRZ0GE — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 12, 2020