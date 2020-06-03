Marvel fans were left disappointed when it was announced that Netflix had decided not to continue the seminal Daredevil series. Many are still hoping that the show will return, with the original cast, and though the likelihood of that remains largely uncertain, the social media account for the #SaveDaredevil campaign recently shared a post letting fans know that Marvel Studios will be able to use Daredevil for new projects in six months' time.

"18 months have passed since #Daredevil was cancelled which also means 18 months since we launched the #SaveDaredevil campaign! We knew we'd be in this for the long haul but every day we're inspired by #MattMurdock and Daredevil fans all over the world who are in this fight with us! We look forward to the next 6 months passing quickly toward the end of the 2 year moratorium with Netflix and with your help #WeWillSaveDaredevil."

To clear up any possible confusion, whilst Marvel Studios do still retain the rights to the Daredevil property, as well as the rest of The Defenders, the initial agreement between Marvel and Netflix stipulated that should any of the superhero series be axed, Marvel Studios would have to refrain from using the characters for exactly 18 months after the shows were canceled. As a result of Marvel's agreement with the streaming service, they have been unable to include the characters in any of their recent shows or movies. However, with the comic book giant having mastered the art of planning ahead, it would not be too surprising if they already have ideas in place for how to fold the likes of Daredevil into proceedings.

Following a very well-received third season, the cancellation of Daredevil left both fans and cast members stunned. The series ended with our hero Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who fights crime under the guise of Daredevil, beating the villainous Kingpin into submission. With the tyrannical gangster back behind bars, and Matt agreeing to once again work alongside his friends Foggy and Karen, the final shot reveals that newly introduced supervillain Bullseye is alive and ready to wreak havoc with his particular set of skills.

Sadly, the actor behind the horned devil mask, Charlie Cox, does not sound too optimistic about this version of the Man Without Fear continuing on Disney+ with the actor saying, "I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way. But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

Cox also recently debunked rumors that the Hell's Kitchen vigilante would show up in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 alongside Tom Holland. Or at least, that it would not include his involvement. There is every possibility that Marvel will recast the role for whatever future plans they have for Daredevil, but with the Netflix series, and Cox, in particular, having portrayed the character so wonderfully, this would no doubt lead to a backlash from some of the Marvel fan base. This comes to us courtesy of the Save Daredevil campaign.