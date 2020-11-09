Star of AMC's The Walking Dead, Lennie James, recently opened up about his love for all things Marvel, with the actor quickly stating which of the superhero icons he would love to portray on screen. It seems that James has a particular adulation for The Man Without Fear, Daredevil, with the actor even suggesting a way in which he could play the character that would make sense considering his age.

"I'm a bit long in the tooth to be playing Daredevil now, so they'd have to do a kind of Logan version of it, of Daredevil at the end [of his career] as a grown man not quite being able to bend his knees at the top of some skyscraper in Hell's Kitchen. And actually using the stick not just to find his way but also to keep him standing. We might have to do that version of it, but I've always loved Daredevil."

2017's Logan was a superb way to bring the legendary X-Men's story to a close, and the idea of James playing an aged version of Daredevil is certainly an intriguing one. The Fear the Walking Dead star is an actor of considerable talent, having proven with the popular AMC show that he is more than capable of playing the kind of tortured anti-hero needed for the Marvel vigilante.

Having offered his idea for a future adventure for the character, Lennie James then gave his thoughts on the franchise's efforts in television and movies to this point, echoing the sentiments of many a Daredevil fan.

"One of my favorite characters in the [Marvel] universe was Daredevil, and I know it's a tricky one. I think they did a good origin story for it on the television show on Netflix. I think they didn't quite get it right in the Ben Affleck version just because they got the suit wrong for him and just made it much too complicated. But I did, certainly in comic form, have a real soft spot for Daredevil. I just thought he was really cool, so that's a character I love."

With the Netflix series now cancelled, fans might not have to wait too much longer to see Daredevil again, with the rights to the property reportedly reverting to Marvel at the end of this month, meaning that the MCU can finally use him in future movie projects. Following a very well-received third season, the cancellation of the Daredevil Netflix series left both fans and cast members stunned.

Sadly, the man behind the devil mask, Charlie Cox, does not sound too optimistic about this version of the Man Without Fear continuing with Disney+. "I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way," the actor said previously. "But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

So, in Cox's absence, would you like to see Lennie James suit up as Daredevil for a Logan-style outing? For now, James can be seen on Fear the Walking Dead on AMC Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. This comes to us from The Nerds of Color.