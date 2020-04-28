In collaboration with ComicBook.com, the showrunner and cast of the Netflix series Marvel's Daredevil will be participating in a watch party with fans this week. Delving into one of the most memorable episodes of the show's three-season run, they'll be digging into the fourth episode of season 3 titled "Blindsided." Those wanting to take part in the festivities can hop on Twitter to watch along with the cast and crew and by playing the episode on Netflix starting at exactly 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) on Thursday, April 30.

Erik Oleson, who served as the showrunner for the third and final season, will be leading the group party on Twitter at @erikoleson. Though Charlie Cox and Elden Henson (Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson, respectively) won't be involved, the event brings in fellow key cast members Deborah Ann-Woll (Karen Page), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk), Wilson Bethel (Dex Poindexter), Jay Ali (Ray Nadeem), and Amy Ruthberg (Marci Stahl). Based on the amount of action in this particular episode, Oleson and the Daredevil cast will also be joined by longtime Marvel stuntman Chris Brewster, who definitely knows very well what it takes to make some of our favorite action scenes from Marvel properties like the ones we've seen in Daredevil.

Daredevil first began streaming on Netflix when season one premiered in 2015. Based on the Marvel superhero of the same name, the series follows a blind man who works as a proficient lawyer by day while fighting crime by night as a masked vigilante. Though the series is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has a much darker tone than the MCU-set movies like The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming, making Daredevil a show for more mature Marvel fans. A big hit for Netflix, the series was tremendously popular with viewers and also earned immense acclaim from critics.

Based on the success of Daredevil, many spin-off shows were considered, leading to the creations of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. All four titular superheroes would even collaborate for the crossover series The Defenders, further expanding what would come to be known as the "Defendersverse." Additionally, Jon Bernthal starred in two seasons of the separate spin-off The Punisher after first appearing in the role in Daredevil, though Daredevil always seemed to be the most revered of them all. Due to the immense popularity of the series and its potential to go on with at least another season, Daredevil fans were shocked when Netflix chose to cancel the show in

Hope is still alive for Charlie Cox to return as Matt Murdock some day. While most fans of the show would likely prefer to see Daredevil return with new episodes on a different streaming service, it's also possible the character could show up for a special appearance in any upcoming movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In any case, let's just hope we haven't seen the last of any of the show's wonderful characters just yet, from the heroes to the villains and those in between. For now, get involved with the Daredevil watch party this Thursday, April 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern with the hashtag #Daredevil, and be sure to follow Erik Oleson on Twitter.

This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.