The rights to Daredevil will reportedly revert to Marvel at the end of this month, meaning that the MCU can finally use him in future movie projects. Fans were left disappointed when it was announced that Netflix had decided not to continue the seminal series, with many still hoping that the show will return with the original cast. The news just happens to coincide with Spider-Man 3 beginning production, and it has long been rumored that Matt Murdock will show up in the latest Peter Parker adventure. So is this all just a coincidence?

The rights situation between Marvel and Netflix is a somewhat confusing one. Whilst Marvel Studios do still retain the rights to the Daredevil property, as well as the rest of The Defenders, the initial agreement between Marvel and Netflix stipulated that should any of the superhero series be axed, Marvel Studios would have to refrain from using the characters for exactly 18 months after the shows were canceled.

As a result of Marvel's agreement with the streaming service, they have been unable to include the characters in any of their recent shows or movies. However, with the comic book giant having mastered the art of planning ahead, it would not be too surprising if they already have ideas in place for how to fold the likes of Daredevil into proceedings, whether on the big screen or on Disney+.

Following a very well-received third season, the cancellation of Daredevil left both fans and cast members stunned. The series ended with our hero Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who fights crime under the guise of Daredevil, beating the villainous Kingpin into submission. With the tyrannical gangster back behind bars, and Matt agreeing to once again work alongside his friends Foggy and Karen, the final shot reveals that newly introduced supervillain Bullseye is alive and ready to wreak havoc with his particular set of skills.

Sadly, Charlie Cox, the man behind the devil mask, does not sound too optimistic about this version of the Man Without Fear continuing with Disney+. "I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way," the actor said previously. "But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

In the past, Cox has also been quick to debunk rumors that the Hell's Kitchen vigilante would show up in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 alongside Tom Holland. Or at least, that it would not include his involvement.

Daredevil is not the only character caught up in the web of ownership between Marvel Studios and Netflix, with the rights to Iron Fist, Luke Cage reportedly having already reverted, with the studio giant able to use The Punisher as early as next year.

This begs the question though, what should Marvel do with the characters that were formally adapted by Netflix? Would audiences want to see the individual shows continue on Disney+? Or perhaps they would instead like to see them folded into the cinematic events of the MCU? Of course, it is entirely possible, and arguably more likely, that Marvel will reboot all of The Defenders when they eventually make their Marvel-owned debut. Until then, Daredevil and the rest of the individual shows are available to stream on Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of Culture Crave.

