It's official, the rights to the beloved vigilante, Daredevil, are now back in the hands of Marvel following the expiration of the long-running moratorium, and fans have now flocked to social media with the hopes of convincing the studio to renew the Netflix adaptation for a fourth season. The Netflix movie and TV rights to Daredevil reverted to Marvel a few days ago, and since then a campaign has been launched to continue the adventures of The Man Without Fear in the MCU either on the big screen or on Disney+.

As a result of Marvel's agreement with the streaming giant, the studio has been unable to include Daredevil in any of their recent shows or movies. With the rights now back at Marvel following a two-year hold that was required following the show's cancellation, Matt Murdock and his violent alter ego can now join the rest of the MCU on screen, with fans hoping they will simply continue the already established series in all its perfection...

Netflix left both the cast of Marvel's Daredevil and the audience disappointed when it was announced that the streaming service had decided not to continue the seminal show for a fourth series. Following three very well-received seasons, Daredevil ended with our hero Matt Murdock besting his nemesis Wilson Fisk AKA The Kingpin and agreeing to once again work alongside his friends Foggy and Karen. The final shot lays the foundation for the Marvel hero's next exploit, revealing that newly introduced supervillain Bullseye is alive and ready to wreak havoc once again. Clearly, there is a lot more story to tell, with the show now considered by many to be one of the best comic book adaptations ever made.

While the campaign might seem moot to some, many Daredevil fans have noted that this would not be the first time that a show was brought back after cancellation.

At the very least, Netflix audiences are calling for Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to return as Daredevil and Kingpin respectively. While the latter has been campaigning for the show's return, even personally endorsing the #SaveDaredevil campaign and urging fans to sign the petition, Cox has been a little less optimistic about the return of Daredevil saying, "I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way," the actor said previously. "But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

D'Onofrio meanwhile has also responded to the rumors of his potential return recently, saying that he remains unsure whether his version of comic book villain The Kingpin will ever be brought back, but the actor continues to hold out hope that he will once again throw on that crisp white suit. "You underestimate @marvel's Fisk. Never underestimate any villain driven by thier interior life...you know that deep in your heart anything can happen," he said.

But, the question remains, what should Marvel do with the characters now that they can fold them into the wider MCU? Should they continue the Netflix series on Disney+, bring in Cox and the rest of the Daredevil crew for some big screen escapades, or recast entirely? For now, the three seasons of Daredevil are available to stream on Netflix. If you wish to help the cause; the campaign is being run under the hashtag #SaveDaredevil with the official website found at Save Daredevil.com.

